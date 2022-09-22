IVCA forms new VC Council, Rajan Anandan named chairman

Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), the apex industry body for alternative assets, has formed a new VC Council for 2022-2024. It will be chaired by Rajan Anandan, managing director of Sequoia India and Southeast Asia and Surge, and co-chaired by Rahul Khanna, co-founder and managing partner of Trifecta Capital.

“The startup ecosystem and the venture capital industry in India are entering a new phase. India is already the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world and has become a preferred destination for investors from around the world. Our mandate as the VC Council is to ensure that we continue to build on these strong foundations while addressing a range of areas such as attracting more domestic capital, improving governance, and encouraging new funds in emerging sectors. As we do this, we look forward to collaborating with all venture capital firms in the industry and progressive policymakers in the government to take our ecosystem to new heights,” Anandan said.

The council functions as a permanent sub-committee under the aegis of the IVCA executive committee. The new council aims to continue driving government engagement by advocating for policies that encourage innovation which contributes to capital creation, nation building and knowledge dissemination. These elements work in tandem to offer governance and advocacy support to strengthen the ecosystem by supporting young and first-time fund managers. “The supply of capital from venture investors as well as the continued improvement on the policy and regulatory fronts have helped boost India’s start-up ecosystem. We will support maturing of this asset class by providing access to best practices in capital formation, portfolio management, governance and reporting,” said Khanna.