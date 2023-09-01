Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
ITL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28939MP1989PLC005037 and registration number is 005037. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal-forming machinery and machine tools. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ITL Industries Ltd. is ₹83.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ITL Industries Ltd. is 10.83 and PB ratio of ITL Industries Ltd. is 1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ITL Industries Ltd. is ₹259.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ITL Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ITL Industries Ltd. is ₹279.00 and 52-week low of ITL Industries Ltd. is ₹141.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.