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ITL Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ITL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of ITL Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹320.00 Closed
-0.25₹ -0.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ITL Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹312.55₹324.50
₹320.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹221.05₹382.00
₹320.00
Open Price
₹322.20
Prev. Close
₹320.80
Volume
1,584

Source: Dion Global

ITL Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ITL Industries		6.4011.850.639.59-11.9910.9711.92
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ITL Industries has declined 11.99% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, ITL Industries has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

ITL Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ITL Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5301.86308.75
10295.14302.86
20291.2295.65
50284.75289.72
100285.06289.93
200293.42301.46

Source: Dion Global

ITL Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ITL Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ITL Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTITL Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for To Approve Standalone Un-Audited Quarterly Results For The Quarter Ended, June
Jul 10, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTITL Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 02, 2026, 05:49 AM IST ISTITL Industries - Re-Lodgment Of Transfer Request Of Physical Shares- Update
May 31, 2026, 01:23 AM IST ISTITL Industries - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
May 31, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTITL Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About ITL Industries

ITL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28939MP1989PLC005037 and registration number is 005037. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal-forming machinery and machine tools. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 203.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Jain
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Jain
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Ms. Apoorva Doshi
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on ITL Industries Share Price

What is the share price of ITL Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ITL Industries is ₹320.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ITL Industries?

The ITL Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ITL Industries?

The market cap of ITL Industries is ₹102.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ITL Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ITL Industries are ₹324.50 and ₹312.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ITL Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ITL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ITL Industries is ₹382.00 and 52-week low of ITL Industries is ₹221.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ITL Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The ITL Industries has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, 11.85% for the past month, 0.63% over 3 months, -11.99% over 1 year, 10.97% across 3 years, and 11.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ITL Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ITL Industries are 12.60 and 1.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

ITL Industries News

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