Here's the live share price of ITL Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ITL Industries
|6.40
|11.85
|0.63
|9.59
|-11.99
|10.97
|11.92
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ITL Industries has declined 11.99% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, ITL Industries has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|301.86
|308.75
|10
|295.14
|302.86
|20
|291.2
|295.65
|50
|284.75
|289.72
|100
|285.06
|289.93
|200
|293.42
|301.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ITL Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|ITL Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for To Approve Standalone Un-Audited Quarterly Results For The Quarter Ended, June
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|ITL Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 02, 2026, 05:49 AM IST IST
|ITL Industries - Re-Lodgment Of Transfer Request Of Physical Shares- Update
|May 31, 2026, 01:23 AM IST IST
|ITL Industries - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|May 31, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|ITL Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
ITL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28939MP1989PLC005037 and registration number is 005037. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal-forming machinery and machine tools. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 203.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ITL Industries is ₹320.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ITL Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ITL Industries is ₹102.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ITL Industries are ₹324.50 and ₹312.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ITL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ITL Industries is ₹382.00 and 52-week low of ITL Industries is ₹221.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ITL Industries has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, 11.85% for the past month, 0.63% over 3 months, -11.99% over 1 year, 10.97% across 3 years, and 11.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ITL Industries are 12.60 and 1.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global