What is the share price of ITL Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ITL Industries is ₹320.00 as on .

What kind of stock is ITL Industries? The ITL Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ITL Industries? The market cap of ITL Industries is ₹102.54 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ITL Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of ITL Industries are ₹324.50 and ₹312.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ITL Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ITL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ITL Industries is ₹382.00 and 52-week low of ITL Industries is ₹221.05 as on .

How has the ITL Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The ITL Industries has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, 11.85% for the past month, 0.63% over 3 months, -11.99% over 1 year, 10.97% across 3 years, and 11.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ITL Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ITL Industries are 12.60 and 1.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global