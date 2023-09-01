Follow Us

ITL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹259.45 Closed
-1.09-2.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ITL Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹255.55₹269.00
₹259.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹141.00₹279.00
₹259.45
Open Price
₹263.50
Prev. Close
₹262.30
Volume
4,622

ITL Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1267.12
  • R2274.78
  • R3280.57
  • Pivot
    261.33
  • S1253.67
  • S2247.88
  • S3240.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5177253.69
  • 10177.51244.37
  • 20167.61236.89
  • 50155.48229.13
  • 100139.41218.95
  • 200138.28202.51

ITL Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.1412.3418.3146.6680.99316.7945.96
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

ITL Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

ITL Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About ITL Industries Ltd.

ITL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28939MP1989PLC005037 and registration number is 005037. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal-forming machinery and machine tools. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 113.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. N Chakraborty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Pratima Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on ITL Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ITL Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of ITL Industries Ltd. is ₹83.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ITL Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ITL Industries Ltd. is 10.83 and PB ratio of ITL Industries Ltd. is 1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ITL Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ITL Industries Ltd. is ₹259.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ITL Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ITL Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ITL Industries Ltd. is ₹279.00 and 52-week low of ITL Industries Ltd. is ₹141.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

