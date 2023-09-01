Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.64
|25.74
|42.60
|136.03
|112.60
|340.38
|61.50
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Franklin India Focused Equity Fund
|40,00,000
|0.79
|74.08
|Bandhan Infrastructure Fund
|10,61,720
|2.58
|19.66
|Franklin Build India Fund
|6,10,000
|0.76
|11.3
|Bank of India Multi Cap Fund
|2,92,289
|2.08
|5.41
|ITI Flexi Cap Fund
|2,57,378
|1.53
|4.77
|Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund
|1,91,792
|2.98
|3.55
|Bank of India Large & Mid Cap Equity Fund
|1,39,711
|1.12
|2.59
|Bank of India Large & Mid Cap Equity Fund - Eco Plan
|1,39,711
|1.12
|2.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
ITD Cementation India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61000MH1978PLC020435 and registration number is 020435. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of other civil engineering projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3249.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ITD Cementation India Ltd. is ₹4,25.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ITD Cementation India Ltd. is 27.5 and PB ratio of ITD Cementation India Ltd. is 3.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ITD Cementation India Ltd. is ₹234.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ITD Cementation India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ITD Cementation India Ltd. is ₹219.80 and 52-week low of ITD Cementation India Ltd. is ₹93.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.