ITD Cementation India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ITD CEMENTATION INDIA LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹234.35 Closed
7.8217
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ITD Cementation India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹225.85₹249.60
₹234.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹93.20₹219.80
₹234.35
Open Price
₹228.00
Prev. Close
₹217.35
Volume
1,52,30,502

ITD Cementation India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1246.72
  • R2260.03
  • R3270.47
  • Pivot
    236.28
  • S1222.97
  • S2212.53
  • S3199.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5122.63212.8
  • 10119.77209.65
  • 20115.8202.98
  • 50109.46186.82
  • 10090.45167.98
  • 20079.83145.83

ITD Cementation India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.6425.7442.60136.03112.60340.3861.50
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

ITD Cementation India Ltd. Share Holdings

ITD Cementation India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Franklin India Focused Equity Fund40,00,0000.7974.08
Bandhan Infrastructure Fund10,61,7202.5819.66
Franklin Build India Fund6,10,0000.7611.3
Bank of India Multi Cap Fund2,92,2892.085.41
ITI Flexi Cap Fund2,57,3781.534.77
Bank of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Fund1,91,7922.983.55
Bank of India Large & Mid Cap Equity Fund1,39,7111.122.59
Bank of India Large & Mid Cap Equity Fund - Eco Plan1,39,7111.122.59

ITD Cementation India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ITD Cementation India Ltd.

ITD Cementation India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61000MH1978PLC020435 and registration number is 020435. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of other civil engineering projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3249.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Piyachai Karnasuta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Santi Jongkongka
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Jayanta Basu
    Managing Director
  • Mr. D P Roy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ramola Mahajani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Shah Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj I C Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on ITD Cementation India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ITD Cementation India Ltd.?

The market cap of ITD Cementation India Ltd. is ₹4,25.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ITD Cementation India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ITD Cementation India Ltd. is 27.5 and PB ratio of ITD Cementation India Ltd. is 3.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ITD Cementation India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ITD Cementation India Ltd. is ₹234.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ITD Cementation India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ITD Cementation India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ITD Cementation India Ltd. is ₹219.80 and 52-week low of ITD Cementation India Ltd. is ₹93.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

