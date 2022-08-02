ITC, Yes Bank, Adani Ent among 106 BSE stocks to hit new 52-week highs; Birla Tyres, Future Consumer hit lows

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading flat with a negative bias on Tuesday. Index heavyweights such as State Bank of India (SBI), Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Kotak Mahindra Bank, and IndusInd Bank, among others capped the losses in the index. So far in the day, the 30-share index rose to a day’s high of 58,147, and a low of 57,745. While NSE Nifty 50 index hit a day’s high of 17,331.35 and a low of 17216. On the S&P BSE Sensex, ITC stock hit a new 52-week high of Rs 316.65, surpassing the previous high of 308.8. While no stock fell to new 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex.

Stocks that hit new 52-week highs, 52-week lows on BSE Sensex

On BSE Sensex, a total of 106 stocks rose to their respective 52-week highs so far in the day on Tuesday. These were Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Bank of Baroda, Blue Dart Express, Coal India, Federal Bank, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Hotels, Vedant Fashions, Metro Brands, MRF, Page Industries, PVR, Rama Steel Tubes, Shoppers Stop, Siemens, Varun Beverages, Venus Pipes & Tubes, and Veeram Securities, Yes Bank among others.

On the flip side, 13 stocks fell to their respective 52-week lows on BSE Sensex in Tuesday’s trade. These were Bafna Pharmaceuticals, Birla Tyres, Ddev Plastiks Industries, Gravity (India), IMP Powers, Integra Engineering India, Melstar Information Technologies, Oceanic Foods, and Omnipotent Industries, among others.

Stocks that hit new 52-week highs, 52-week lows on NSE Nifty

On the National Stock Exchange, 52 stocks touched new 52-week highs, while 7 stocks fell to new lows in the noon deals on Tuesday. The stocks that rose to fresh highs were Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Aster DM Healthcare, Adani Total Gas, Bank of Baroda, Blue Dart Express, Choice International, Coal India, Nippon India ETF Nifty India Consumption, Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation, Dynamic Cables, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hilton Metal Forging, ICICI Prudential Nifty 100 ETF, Indian Hotels Company, Kshitij Polyline, Metro Brands, Nippon India ETF Nifty CPSE Bond Plus SDL Sep 2024 50-50, Nippon India ETF Nifty SDL Apr 2026 Top 20 Equal Weight, and Welspun Enterprises, among others.

On the contrary, Nava Ltd, Birla Tyres, Future Consumer, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd, IMP Powers, KBC Global, and Vaxtex Cotfab, were among stocks that fell to new 52-week lows on NSE in the noon deals on Tuesday.