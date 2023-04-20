ITC, Themis Medicare among 44 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 11 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded flat on Thursday. Sensex gained around 16 points to 59,584 while Nifty 50 sank 12 points to 17,606. The broader markets traded largely in the positive territory, with Nifty Smallcap 100 higher by 0.2% and Nifyt Midcap 100 by 0.17%. The sectoral indices traded mixed, with Nifty Pharma falling 1.17% and Nifty FMCG losing 0.53%. However, Nifty Private Bank gained 0.37% and Bank Nifty traded up by 0.23%. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Infosys and SBI are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, NTPC and HDFC Life, with Adani Ports up by 1.35%. The biggest laggards are Divi’s Lab, Eicher Motors, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy, Sun Pharma, with Divi’s Lab down 3.63%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 57 stocks hit their upper price band. Adani Power, Liberty Shoes, Kamat Hotels, Focus Lighting and Fixtures, SEPC, Emkay Global Financial Services, Mirza International, MMP Industries, Kanpur Plastipack were among the scrips. 34 stocks hit their lower price band including Brightcom Group, Stampede Capital, Mangalam Organics, Servotech Power Systems, BEML Land Assets. Additionally, 20 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 44 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Themis Medicare, Ethos, De Nora India, Ador Welding, SML Isuzu, H.G. Infra Engineering, Focus Lighting and Fixtures, CARYSIL, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Hariom Pipe Industries, Wonderla Holidays, Aptech, NINtec Systems, Atul Auto, AGI Greenpac, ITC, Ice Make Refrigeration, Goyal Aluminiums, Iris Clothings, Ramky Infrastructure, Titagarh Wagons, Choice International, Ramkrishna Forgings, Likhitha Infrastructure, Anmol India, Ashiana Housing, Saksoft, and Som Distilleries & Breweries among others.

Alternatively, 11 stocks including India Glycols, Marico, Genesys International Corporation, HDFC Mutual Fund – HDFC NIFTY IT ETF, BEML Land Assets, and Orient Electric are at 52 week lows.

Volume Gainers

PDS, Lux Industries, Mastek, Softtech Engineers, Indigo Paints, Emkay Global Financial Services, Khadim India, and Superhouse are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.