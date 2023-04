ITC share price tops Rs 400, hits fresh all-time high, gains over 20% so far this year

ITC share prices hit a fresh life-time high at Rs 400, breaking the level for the first time.

On Thursday, the scrip gained 1.92% to close at Rs 396.

ITC share price today hit the most-awaited milestone of Rs 400, rising 1.25% in trade on Monday. Earlier, on Thursday, ITC stock had ended at Rs 396. ITC share price has gained over 20% year-to-date, after drawing criticisms and significant trolling from investors over the years. In addition, ITC has given Rs 6 per share interim dividend so far for the last financial year, and had given Rs 11.5 per share dividend for the previous fiscal year.

