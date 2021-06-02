ITC stock’s dividend play: Over 5% dividend yield, modest valuation; analysts say ‘buy’

ITC shareholders received a dividend of Rs 10.75 per share for the financial year 2020-2021, translating to a dividend yield of 5.07%.
ITC share price fell 2% on Wednesday morning to trade at Rs 210 per share, after the company reported a fall in fiscal quarter net profit, largely in line with expectations. ITC’s net profit in January-March quarter fell 1.28% on-year to Rs 3,748 crore. Profit fell despite a sharp 24% jump in gross revenue during the quarter. FMCG-to-hotels conglomerate ITC also announced a final dividend of Rs 5.75 per share, taking the total dividend for the full fiscal year to Rs 10.75 per share. Results were largely in line with estimates of analysts, who maintain a bullish outlook for the stock on the back of a healthy dividend yield and inexpensive valuation.
Segment-wise performance
-During the quarter, ITC’s cigarette business revenue rose 14% on-year to Rs 5,859 crore. Cigarette volumes towards end-FY2021 nearly touched pre-Covid levels.
-FMCG business reported a growth of 16% from the previous year with revenues clocking Rs 3,687 crore.
-ITC’s hotel’s segment saw recovery from the previous quarter, but the performance was down 38% on-year. Revenue stood at Rs 287 crore.
-The agricultural business segment saw revenue growth of 79% at Rs 3,368 crore.
- Gold Price Today, 2 June 2021: Gold falls on strong rupee, weak international trends; check intraday strategy
- If Nifty continues to trade below 15,600, it may touch 15,510; HCL Tech, Sun Pharma look strong on charts
- Petrol and diesel price today 2 June 2021: Rates unchanged today; check price in Delhi, Mumbai here
Healthy dividend yield
ITC’s board approved a final dividend of Rs 5.75 per share along with the financial results. With this the company’s dividend for the full financial year 2021 stood at Rs 10.75 per share, translating to a dividend yield of 5.07%. “ITC has always been an attractive dividend bet for investors,” Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio told Financial Express Online.
ITC has increased its annual dividend payout over the years:
– FY 2020-21: Rs 10.75/share; Total payout Rs 13,230 crore
-FY 2019-20: Rs 10.15/share; Total payout Rs 8,422 crore
-FY 2018-19: Rs 5.75/share; Total payout Rs 7,486 crore
Axis Securities expects the annual dividend paid to increase to Rs 15,078 crore by financial year 2022-23.
Outlook
Kotak Securities — ‘Buy’; Target Price: Rs 257
Kotak Securities has trimmed FY2022-23E EPS by 2-5% but still has a Buy call on the scrip. “ITC offers a combination of inexpensive valuations (cigarettes business trading at 8-9X PE at CMP), healthy dividend yield (5% at CMP), and the promise of robust LT growth in FMCG.”
Axis Securities — ‘Buy’; Target Price: Rs 260
“We are enthused with cigarette volume recovery/normalization, improved break-even in hotels (on much lower revenues) and a structural uptick in FMCG revenues/margins.” … “Robust dividend/FCF yield of 5% remain key attraction.”
Sharekhan finds the inexpensive valuation and strong dividend yield making the stock attractive. “Scale up in the performance of the non-cigarette FMCG business and margin improvement would be triggers for the stock in the medium to long term. Moreover, strong cash flows and cheery dividend payout make it a good bet in the current uncertain environment,” Sharekhan said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.