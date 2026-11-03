The ITC share price is in focus after the Q2 results. Its cigarette business is going through a difficult phase, but Jefferies believes the pressure could gradually ease. The global investment bank has retained its positive stance on the stock, even as it trims its earnings estimates. Motilal Oswal, meanwhile, is more cautious, pointing to the pressure on cigarette earnings and the time it could take for price increases to fully offset higher taxes.

Jefferies sees encouraging signs across the company’s businesses and expects a gradual improvement in cigarette profitability over the coming years. The difference between the two brokerage house is reflected in their recommendations. Jefferies has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 350, while Motilal Oswal has a ‘Neutral’ rating and a target price of Rs 285.

Jefferies on ITC

Jefferies has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on ITC with a target price of Rs 350, implying an upside of 32%.

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The brokerage’s optimism rests on the possibility of a gradual recovery in cigarette volumes, alongside continued momentum in ITC’s other businesses. In its investment thesis, Jefferies said, “ITC is seeing good momentum across businesses. Sustained volume recovery in cigarettes due to share gains from illicit cigarettes is encouraging.”

The potential recovery in cigarette volumes is important because the business remains the largest contributor to ITC’s valuation. Jefferies believes gains in market share from illicit cigarette operators could support volumes, while growth in FMCG offers another source of support.

The brokerage has, however, factored in near-term weakness. It has trimmed its FY27-29 earnings estimates by 2-3%, while retaining its sum-of-the-parts-based target price.

Motilal Oswal on ITC

Motilal Oswal has maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating on ITC with a target price of Rs 285, implying an upside of 7%.

The brokerage’s report, titled Cigarette EBIT pressure sustains; beat on FMCG performance, highlights the continuing weakness in cigarette earnings. It noted that the company has adopted a calibrated price-hike strategy after the sharp increase in taxes, rather than passing on the entire impact immediately.

According to Motilal Oswal, the approach is intended to protect consumers from shifting from the legal to the illegal cigarette market. Price increases are still being implemented, but the cumulative hike has not yet reached the tax-neutral level.

The brokerage also highlighted the stronger performance of FMCG, where sales grew 19% and EBIT increased 31%. Agriculture revenue rose 13%, while paper business sales increased 36%.

Despite the improvement in these segments, Motilal Oswal remains cautious about the cigarette business and has retained its ‘Neutral’ stance.

ITC: Cigarette earnings face near-term pressure

ITC’s cigarette business remained under pressure in the September quarter. Jefferies estimated that cigarette volumes declined by around 8% year-on-year, while cigarette net revenue fell 21%. Segment EBIT declined 27%.

Cigarette EBIT margin stood at 65.3%, down 560 basis points year-on-year, although it improved sequentially. Segment EBIT came in at Rs 38.1 billion, compared with Rs 52.4 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.

Jefferies expects cigarette revenue to decline 7% in FY27, with volumes falling 6%. It forecasts cigarette EBIT to drop 21% during the year, followed by a recovery of 13% in FY28 and another 10% increase in FY29.

In its base-case assumptions, the brokerage expects cigarette EBIT to remain broadly flat over FY26-29. Its positive view therefore rests on a gradual improvement rather than an immediate turnaround.

Jefferies has also identified a sharp increase in taxation as a downside risk. On the other hand, a recovery in cigarette volumes as ITC regains share from illicit trade could provide an upside trigger.

ITC: FMCG business provides a growth cushion

While cigarettes remain under pressure, ITC’s FMCG business has delivered a stronger performance.

Jefferies reported 17% growth in FMCG revenue, with several categories recording growth of more than 20%. Dairy and personal wash also posted growth in the high teens.

The segment’s EBITDA margin improved by 50 basis points. Jefferies also highlighted the performance of ITC’s digital-first and organic portfolio, which grew 70%, taking its annualised revenue run rate above Rs 18 billion.

The brokerage sees the FMCG business as an important part of ITC’s longer-term growth and valuation story. In its sum-of-the-parts valuation, FMCG accounts for 28% of the company’s value, while cigarettes account for 55%.

Paperboards and agriculture add to the momentum

ITC’s paperboards, paper and packaging business also reported growth. Revenue increased 36%, partly reflecting the acquisition of Century Pulp & Paper. On a like-for-like basis, revenue rose 10%.

Jefferies noted that segment EBIT increased 48%, with margins improving by 70 basis points.

The agriculture business recorded 12% revenue growth and 11% EBIT growth. However, the brokerage flagged geopolitical tensions, elevated crude and input costs, and inflationary pressures as risks to the operating environment. It also noted that uneven monsoons and El Niño could affect agricultural output and inflation.

Overall, Jefferies believes ITC is seeing momentum across businesses, even though the cigarette segment is likely to take time to recover.

ITC: What next for investors

The difference between the two brokerage views comes down to how quickly ITC’s cigarette business can recover. Jefferies sees scope for a gradual improvement, supported by market-share gains from illicit operators and continued growth in FMCG. It has retained its ‘Buy’ rating despite trimming its earnings estimates.

Motilal Oswal is taking a more measured approach, with its ‘Neutral’ rating reflecting concerns around cigarette profitability, taxation and pricing flexibility. The trajectory of cigarette volumes and margins will remain central to ITC’s outlook, while growth in FMCG, paperboards and agriculture will provide support to the company’s overall performance.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.