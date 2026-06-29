The ITC shares are often called the ‘dividend king’. The company known for cigarettes, biscuits, notebooks, paperboards rarely stays out of investors’ conversations.

A Rs 14.50 dividend per share. Over Rs 18,000 crore returned to shareholders in a single year. Nearly Rs 3,896 crore flowing to BAT-linked entities because of their shareholding.

Every year, the company rewards shareholders with thousands of crores in dividends.

This time, one figure has particularly caught investors’ attention – the dividend payout to BAT-linked entities during FY26.

But that’s only one part of the story. Here’s why ITC continues to remain one of the most closely watched large-cap stocks in the market.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the company posted a gross revenue of Rs 80,867 crore and EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) of Rs 25,208 crore.

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Where does ITC earn its money?

Unlike many companies that depend on one business, ITC generates revenue from multiple segments.

Business Segment Share of FY26 Turnover Estimated Revenue FMCG – Cigarettes 45.88% ~Rs 37,102 crore FMCG – Others 29.93% ~Rs 24,204 crore Agri Business 15.21% ~Rs 12,300 crore Paperboards, Paper & Packaging 8.57% ~Rs 6,930 crore

While cigarettes remain the largest contributor, almost one-third of revenue now comes from the FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) – Others business. This includes packaged foods, biscuits, dairy products, chocolates, beverages, personal care products, Classmate stationery, safety matches and Mangaldeep agarbattis.

The company says these consumer brands together represent a consumer spend of more than Rs 37,000 crore.

Alongside its existing businesses, ITC continues to expand under its “ITC Next” strategy by entering adjacent categories through acquisitions such as 24 Mantra Organic, Yoga Bar, Mother Sparsh and Prasuma.

Dividend continues to remain one of ITC’s biggest attractions

One of the reasons ITC continues to attract long-term investors is its consistent dividend history.

Now looking at the dividend, the company announced a total dividend of Rs 14.50 per share for FY26. This comprises an interim dividend of Rs 6.50 and a final dividend of Rs 8.00 per share, subject to shareholder approval.

The total dividend outgo for the year stands at Rs 18,167.65 crore.

ITC’s dividend history

Financial Year Dividend (Rs per share) FY26 14.50 FY25 14.35 FY24 13.75 FY23 15.50 (Special dividend) FY22 11.50 FY21 10.75 FY20 10.15 FY19 5.75 FY18 5.15 FY17 4.75

The record date for the final dividend was May 27, 2026. Meanwhile, the payment is expected between July 24 and July 29, 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

BAT-linked shareholders received nearly Rs 3,896 crore in dividends

One of the other interesting aspects of ITC’s shareholding structure is the continued presence of British American Tobacco (BAT)-linked entities.

Although BAT’s ownership has gradually declined over the years, its subsidiary Tobacco Manufacturers (India) (TMI) remains ITC’s largest shareholder with a 17.79% stake.

Since dividends are distributed according to shareholding, BAT-linked entities received a substantial payout during FY26.

BAT-linked Entity FY26 Dividend Received Tobacco Manufacturers (India) Rs 3,197.89 crore Myddleton Investment Company Rs 697.86 crore Total Rs 3,895.75 crore

Foreign investors continue to hold a sizeable stake

Apart from BAT-linked entities, foreign investors also continue to own a significant portion of ITC.

Foreign companies together hold 22.91% of the company, while Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) own another 11.92%. Global Depository Receipts account for a small fraction of the shareholding.

The company also operates across 28 states and seven Union Territories, while exporting products to 112 countries. Exports contributed 9.74% of total turnover during FY26.

What should investors watch?

The key factors investors are likely to monitor are whether ITC can continue expanding its FMCG portfolio. Similarly, on the other side, investors will also focus on whether the company will be able to maintain a steady growth across its other businesses.

At the same time, dividend consistency, execution of the ITC Next strategy and the performance of newer consumer brands are expected to remain key areas of focus.

Disclaimer: The details provided above are for informational and educational purposes only, based on verified corporate filings, and do not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold shares of ITC Limited. While the company has a consistent track record of distribution, past dividend performance and financial metrics are not indicative of future market returns. Investors should exercise due diligence and consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any financial or stock market decisions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.