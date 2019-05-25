ITC Q4 results broadly in line with estimates

By: |
Published: May 25, 2019 3:33:24 AM

Improving volumes and and pricing in cigarette business are key catalysts; valuation is inexpensive; ‘Add’ rating maintained.

Q4FY19— improved performance in cigarettes; FMCG and hotels sustain profitability enhancement.

Q4 was broadly an in-line quarter led by modest performance in core cigarette business (8% volume growth/2-year CAGR at 2.5% and 10% Ebit growth), sustained profitability enhancement in FMCG and broad-based robust growth in other businesses. Punitive taxation notwithstanding, we believe, improving volume trajectory and pricing action in core cigarette business remain key catalysts. Inexpensive valuations (our reverse math suggests core cigarette business adjusted for other parts in our SoTP valuation trades at 21x Mar-21e earnings) and undemanding expectations lend additional comfort. Our estimates remain broadly unchanged; we have Add rating on the stock with TP unchanged at `325 based on our SoTP valuation (implied blended P/E of 26x Mar-21 EPS).

Q4FY19— improved performance in cigarettes; FMCG and hotels sustain profitability enhancement

Net revenue grew 13% y-o-y to Rs 119.9 bn (2% ahead of our estimate led by higher-than-expected growth in cigarettes and hotels), Ebitda rose 10% y-o-y to `45.7 bn (1% below our estimate) and recurring PAT was up 19% y-o-y to Rs 34.8 bn (8% ahead of our estimate aided by sharp 43% y-o-y jump in other income). Ebitda margin contracted 100 bps y-o-y to 38.1% largely dragged by 70 bps GM contraction and 60 bps jump in staff cost.

Among segments, (i) core cigarette business delivered 11% revenue growth (led by 8% volume and 3% price/mix-led growth—as per our estimate, volume was a shade higher vs. our estimate of 6% growth) and 10% Ebit growth (dragged by 70 bps compression in Ebit margin), (ii) FMCG business posted modest performance in challenging environment with 7% revenue growth (10% adjusted basis, reported growth dragged by restructuring of the Lifestyle Retailing Business and pipeline calibration in education and stationery products business) and 43% Ebit growth on sustained improvement in profitability and (iii) all other businesses posted healthy revenue/Ebit growth (both 15%) led by beat in hotels and agri-business, while paperboards was marginally below estimates.

Segmental Highlights
Cigarettes sales grew 11% y-o-y to Rs 54.9 bn (a shade above our estimate); we estimate this is driven by 8% volume growth (higher vs. our estimate of 6% volume growth indicating 2-yr CAGR of 2.5%—equates to modest acceleration q-o-q) and ~3% price/mix-led growth. Cigarette Ebit grew 10% (shade above our estimate), as Ebit margin compressed 70 bps to 70.3% – partly dragged by escalation in input costs, higher growth in DSFT segment (64 mm) and increased salience of capsule cigarettes in the sales mix (now 7% of sales).

FMCG sales grew ~7% y-o-y to Rs 32.7 bn (3% below our estimate) – revenue growth was partially impacted by ongoing restructuring of the Lifestyle Retailing Business and pipeline calibration in education and stationery products business. Segment Ebit margin improved 100 bps y-o-y and 160 bps q-o-q to 4%, resulting in `1.3 bn Ebit for the segment (10% ahead of our estimate, up 43% y-o-y).

Axis Capital

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. ITC Q4 results broadly in line with estimates
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition