ITC Q4 Results 2018: FMCG giant declares a dividend of Rs 5.15 per equity share

ITC Q4 Results 2018: The share price of ITC jumped 2.41% to a day’s top of Rs 288.6 from the previous closing price of Rs 281.8 on BSE on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)

ITC Q4 Results 2018: The Kolkata-headquartered Sanjiv Puri-led India’s largest FMCG company and the tobacco giant ITC on Wednesday recommended a dividend of Rs 5.15 per equity share of face value of Re 1 while announcing the financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended 31 March 2018. “The Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held on 16th May, 2018 recommended dividend of Rs 5.15 per ordinary share of Rs 1 each for the financial year ended 31st March 2018, subject to declaration of the same by the Members at the 1 07th Annual General Meeting of the company convened for Friday, 27th July, 2018; the dividend, if declared, will be paid on Tuesday, 31st July 2018 to those members entitled thereto,” ITC said in an exchange filing.

Following the Q4 earnings release, the share price of ITC jumped 2.41% to a day’s top of Rs 288.6 from the previous closing price of Rs 281.8 on BSE. During the quarter ended 31 March 2018, ITC issued 1,38 crore ordinary shares of face value Re 1 each and allotted under the company’s employee stock option schemes. Consequently, the issued and paid-up share capital of the company as on 31 March 2018 stands increased to Rs 1,220.43 crore, ITC said in a statement.

Over the course of last five years, ITC has issued a collective dividend of Rs 30.75 in five consecutive terms. Earlier in 2016, ITC issued bonus shares in a ratio of 1:2. ITC shares have been in the top five heavyweights scrips among the components of BSE Sensex.

ITC on Wednesday reported a rise of 8.04% in the standalone net profit to Rs 3,100.41 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018 as compared to Rs 2,869.7 in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. While ITC’s net income de-grew 26.48% to Rs 11,329.74 crore for the January-March period of the financial year 2017-2018 versus Rs 15,410.92 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal.