ITC Q2 profit jumps 12% led by double-digit growth in cigarette, agri, hotels biz; stock down nearly 4%

ITC share price: Cigarettes-to-luxury hotels conglomerate ITC on Friday posted a 12% rise in its quarterly net profit, in-line with analysts estimates, led by double-digit growth in its cigarette, hotels and agri businesses. Despite healthy quarterly earnings, ITC share price slipped nearly 4% intraday to a low of Rs 276.25 per share on the BSE. The stock closed Friday’s trade lower by 2.30%.

ITC’s standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September 2018 stood at Rs 2,954.67 crore, which was in-line with a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 2,907 crore. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,639.84 crore. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 11,272.51 crore as compared to Rs 9,763.92 crore in the year-ago period, the cigarette maker said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Segment-wise, ITC’s cigarette, agriculture and hotels businesses grew in double digits during the quarter under review. The company’s cigarette business grew over 10% to Rs 5,026.06 crore. Overall growth in the FMCG business of the company was 11.25% to Rs 8,186.41 crore during the quarter under review.

ITC’s hotels business showed over 20% growth to Rs 362.55 crore. The agri commodities business, which includes soya, spices, coffee and leaf tobacco, grew nearly 13% to Rs 2,219.73 crore. Paperboards, Paper & Packaging segment grew 8.8% during the quarter to Rs 1,424.46 crore.