ITC, Maruti Suzuki, M&M among 205 BSE stocks to hit new 52-week highs; Future Retail at new low

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading more than 1 per cent lower on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry. So far in the trade, the 30-share index hit a day’s low of 58,638.46, and a high of 59,310. NSE Nifty 50 fell to 17,486, and rose to a day’s high of 17,696. On the S&P BSE Sensex, out of 30 stocks, three stocks — ITC, M&M, and Maruti Suzuki India — hit fresh 52-weeks high in the afternoon deals. ITC stocks hit a new high of Rs 321.70, crossing the previous high of Rs 321.40 apiece. Mahindra & Mahindra stock hit a high of Rs 1,325, surpassing the last high of Rs 1,314.80. Similarly, Maruti Suzuki India rose to a new high of Rs 9,229, from it previous high of Rs 9,195 apiece. While no stock hit a fresh 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex.

On BSE Sensex, a total of 205 stocks rose to their respective 52-week highs. These were TVS Motor Company, Vadilal Enterprises, ABB India, ABC Gas (International), Archidply Decor, Angel Fibers, Ashok Leyland, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Gears, Coal India, Data Patterns (India), Duropack, Eros International Media, Escorts Kubota, Federal Bank, Hazoor Multi Projects, India Hotels, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, NDTV, Siemens, and Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India), among others.

On the flip side, 16 stocks fell to new 52-week lows in the afternoon deals. These were Andhra Cements, Biocon, Future Enterprises, Future Retail, Max Alert Systems, MSR India, Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces, Spectrum Foods, and Vinayak Ploycon International, among others.

On the National Stock Exchange, a total of 101 stocks hit new 52-week highs, while 14 scrips were at fresh lows. The stocks that hit new highs were Aaron Industries, ABB India, Archidply Decor, Aegis Logistics, AIA Engineering, Arihant Superstructures, Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, BLS International Services, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, Coal India, Escorts Kubota, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Global Education, Grindwell Norton, The Indian Hotels Company, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Pidilite Industries, TVS Electronics, and Westlife Development, among others.

On the contrary, Biocon, DSP Mutual Fund – DSP Silver ETF, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential Silver ETF, Kaveri Seed Company, Piramal Enterprises, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund – Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF, Nippon India Mutual Fund – Nippon India Silver ETF, Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited, and Godha Cabcon & Insulation, among others, fell to fresh 52-week lows on the NSE on the day of weekly F&O expiry.