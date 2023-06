ITC, IDFC, Dalmia Bharat, Nestle, Paytm among 128 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 10 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rose in the intraday trade on Friday. The NSE Nifty 50 jumped 116.05 points or 0.62% to 18,804.15 and BSE Sensex soared 393.58 points or 0.63% to 63,311.21. The broader market indices were trading in the green – Nifty Next 50 jumped 1.2%, Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 1.27% and Nifty Total Market rose 0.92%. The volatility index, India VIX fell 2.93% to 10.76. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty soared 343 points or 0.79% to 43,786.60, Nifty PSU Bank gained 1.37% while Nifty IT fell 0.25%.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

AIA Engineering, Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries, Ami Organics, Apollo Micro Systems, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Artemis Medicare Services, Aurionpro Solutions, Baid Finserv, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Bcl Industries, Brand Concepts, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Bharat Electronics, Birla Corporation, B L Kashyap and Sons, Britannia Industries, Carborundum Universal, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Cords Cable Industries, Crown Lifters, Dalmia Bharat, Data Patterns (India), Dynamic Cables, Dynamatic Technologies, Electrosteel Castings, Endurance Technologies, Exide Industries, The Great Eastern Shipping Company, GKW, Godrej Industries, Godawari Power And Ispat, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Gujarat State Petronet, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hariom Pipe Industries, Hilton Metal Forging, Himadri Speciality Chemical, IDFC, IDFC First Bank, IFGL Refractories, IKIO Lighting, The Indian Hotels Company, Indo Tech Transformers, Ingersoll Rand (India), International Conveyors, Iris Clothings, Isgec Heavy Engineering, ITC, Inox Wind Energy, Jay Bharat Maruti, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, JITF Infralogistics, JK Cement, Jindal Stainless, JSW Ispat Special Products, JSW Steel, Jubilant Industries, Jupiter Wagons, Karur Vysya Bank, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Kirloskar Brothers, Kirloskar Industries, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Kriti Nutrients, Lorenzini Apparels, Lokesh Machines, Lupin, Magadh Sugar & Energy, Mahamaya Steel Industries, Mankind Pharma, Max Healthcare Institute, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, MIC Electronics, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Nestle India, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd., NINtec Systems, Nitin Spinners, Novartis India, Oracle Financial Services Software, Olectra Greentech, One 97 Communications, PCBL, PI Industries, Pitti Engineering, Power Mech Projects, Precision Camshafts, Ramkrishna Forgings, Roto Pumps, Route Mobile, R S Software (India), Safari Industries (India), Sahyadri Industries, Saksoft, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Servotech Power Systems, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Sigma Solve, Steel Strips Wheels, Sundaram Finance, Sundram Fasteners, TARC, Titan Company, Triveni Turbine, Titagarh Wagons, The Ugar Sugar Works, UltraTech Cement, V.S.T Tillers Tractors, Wendt (India), Windlas Biotech, Windsor Machines and Zydus Lifesciences were 128 stocks that hit 52-week highs.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Bodhi Tree Multimedia, Equippp Social Impact Technologies, IKIO Lighting, Jet Airways (India), M K Proteins, Paras Petrofils, Reliance Communications, Siti Networks and Sintex Plastics Technology were among the 10 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

Cyber Media (India), Windlas Biotech, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, Meghmani Finechem, Invesco India Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Excel Industries, Shalby, Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma Industries, Gufic Biosciences, Kamdhenu Ventures, Lokesh Machines, Kalyan Jewellers India, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Polyplex Corporation, Apollo Micro Systems, Umang Dairies, NRB Industrial Bearings, Nitiraj Engineers, Creative Newtech, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Wockhardt and Landmark Cars were among volume gainers.