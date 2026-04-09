The ITC Hotels share price to remain in focus today, April 09, after the US-based boutique investment firm GQG Partners Equity Fund decreased its ownership in ITC Hotels by offloading 1.3 crore shares, which constitutes 0.62% of the company’s equity, via a block deal worth Rs 197 crore.

The shares were traded at an average price of Rs 152.67 per share. GQG Partners owned close to a 2% stake in ITC Hotels as of December 2025. The identities of the buyers involved in the block deal were not disclosed.

ITC Hotels was listed on the stock exchanges after its demerger from ITC last year. ITC demerged its hotel business into a new entity, ITC Hotels, effective January 6, 2025.

Shareholders received 1 share of ITC Hotels for every 10 shares held in ITC Ltd. ITC Ltd retained a 40% stake in the new entity, while 60% is held by shareholders, aimed at unlocking value and enabling focused growth. This means shareholders received 1 share of ITC Hotels for every 10 shares of ITC Ltd.

ITC Hotels share price performance

The share price of ITC Hotels has risen 5.5% in the last five trading sessions. However, the stock has declined 7% in the last one month and 29% in the past six months. ITC Hotels’ stock price has erased 21% of investors’ gains over the previous 12 months.

ITC Hotels Q3FY26

The hospitality stock posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 235 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, rising 9.4% year-over-year, compared with Rs 214.97 crore reported in Q3FY25.

The company’s revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,230.68 crore in Q3FY26, up 21% YoY during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,015.40 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 467 crore for the quarter under review, while EBITDA margin for the quarter expanded to 38% from 29.2% in the year-ago period.