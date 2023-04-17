ITC, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement among 66 NSE stocks to touch 52-week high, 26 stocks hit 52-week low

Benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex remained in the red in the intraday trade on Monday as IT stocks continued to slide. NSE Nifty 50 fell below the crucial 17600 level and BSE Sensex below 59500. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 64 points or 0.15% to 42,196.35 while Nifty IT tanked 1,558 points or 5.5% to 26,784.55. Broad indices were trading mixed with the Nifty 100 falling 0.77%, Nifty Midcap 50 dipping 0.11% and Nifty Smallcap 100 rising 0.16%. The most active equities on NSE were Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and Reliance Industries.

Nifty 50 gainers and losers

Nestle India, Power Grid, Britannia, SBIN, ITC, SBI Life, Grasim, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement and Coal India were the top gainers while Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC and TCS were the top losers.

Price band hitters

Aaron Industries, Bohra Industries, Future Consumer, JITF Infralogistics, PC Jeweller, Vardhman Polytex were among 61 stocks that hit the upper price band. On the other hand, Ballarpur Industries, CMI Ltd, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Housing Development and Infrastructure and TCI Finance were 63 stocks that hit the lower price band. Additionally, 25 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52-week highs and lows

ITC, Bajaj Auto, Housing Development Finance Corporation, HDFC Bank, Aditya Birla Capital, CSB Bank, UltraTech Cement, Choice International, DLF Ltd, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Goyal Aluminiums were among 66 stocks that hit a 52-week high. On the flip side, Infosys, Lorenzini Apparels, MphasiS, Wipro and India Glycols were among 26 stocks that hit 52-week low.

Volume Gainers

Coral India Finance & Housing, KIOCL, Mangalam Organics, Bharat Gears, Hardwyn India, Supreme Engineering, Future Market Networks, Parsvnath Developers, Univastu India, DCM Financial Services and Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation were among the top volume gainers.