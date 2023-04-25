ITC, GCPL, Bajaj Auto among 40 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 11, including Nykaa, touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded in the green on Tuesday after moving between gains and losses in early trade. Nifty traded at 17,770.8, up 0.15% while Sensex gained 120 points to 60,172. The broader markets traded largely in the positive territory, with Nifty Smallcap 50 higher by 0.77% and Nifty Midcap 50 higher by 0.34%. The sectoral indices traded higher as well, although Nifty Consumer Durables fell 1.25%. However, Nifty PSU Bank gained 1.82% and Nifty Metal traded up by 0.93%. ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, HDFC are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Adani Ports, with Adani Enterprises up 3.39%. The biggest laggards are UPL, HDFC Life, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, with UPL down 1.76%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 52 stocks hit their upper price band. Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Kamat Hotels (I), Focus Lighting and Fixtures were among the scrips.35 stocks hit their lower price band including Brightcom Group, Kshitij Polyline, Hilton Metal Foraging, Kshitij Polyline Services. Additionally, 9 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 40 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Bajaj Auto, Power Mech, Technocraft Industries (India), Anupam Rasayan India, Ganesha Ecosphere, Godrej Consumer Products, Jash Engineering, Focus Lighting and Fixtures, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Eimco Elecon (India), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Ramky Infrastructure, Kirloskar Oil Engines, ITC, Aegis Logistics, VA Tech Wabag, Sanghvi Movers, Titagarh Wagons, Choice International, Likhitha Infrastructure, Tembo Global Industries, Saksoft, Ashiana Housing, Hilton Metal Forging, Lorenzini Apparels, NCC, Rail Vikas Nigam, and Robust Hotels among others.

Alternatively, 11 stocks including Art Nirman, BEML Land Assets, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, India Glycols, IPCA Laboratories, PVR, Robust Hotels (RHL), and Udayshivakumar Infra at 52 week lows.

Volume Gainers

JSW Holdings, Laxmi Cotspin, NELCO, Eimco Elecon (India), ICICI Prudential Nifty 50 ETF, and Silly Monks Entertainment are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.