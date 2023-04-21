ITC, Bajaj Auto, Cyient among 37 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 7 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark equity indices were trading flat in the intraday trade on Friday. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 18.1 points or 0.1% to 17,606.35 and BSE Sensex dipped 19.47 points or 0.03% to 59,612.88. The broader markets traded in negative territory, with Nifty Smallcap 100 lower by 0.4% and Nifty Midcap 100 by 0.5%. The sectoral indices traded mixed, with Nifty Pharma rising 0.21% and Nifty IT climbing 0.15%. However, Nifty PSU Bank tanked by 1.06% and Bank Nifty traded down by 0.13%. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HCL Tech and SBI are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

ITC, BPCL, Asian Paints, Wipro, Kotak Bank, Divis Lab, Cipla, Hero Motocorp, Nestle India and TCS were the top gainers while Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Hindlaco, HDFC Life, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Life, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv and Larsen & Toubro were the losers.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 41 stocks hit their upper price band. ABM International, Akshar Spintex, Bal Pharma, Bodhi Tree Multimedia, Dc Infotech And Communication, Hilton Metal Forging, Indo Thai Securities, JITF Infralogistics, Kamat Hotels were among the scrips. 34 stocks hit their lower price band including Fourth Dimension Solutions, Balkrishna Paper Mills, Brightcom Group, Future Consumer, LCC Infotech, National Steel And Agro Industries, and Servotech Power Systems. Additionally, 12 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52-week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 37 stocks hit their 52-week highs including ITC, Bajaj Auto, Cyient, Anupam Rasayan India, Choice International, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Godrej Consumer Products, Global Surfaces, Hilton Metal Forging, Marksans Pharma, Saksoft, Royal Orchid Hotels, Superhouse, TARC and W S Industries. Alternatively, 7 stocks including Aavas Financiers, BEML Land Assets and Genesys International Corporation are at 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

TIPS Industries, India Motor Parts and Accessories, Nazara Technologies, Cyient, Khadim India, Shiva Mills, Vodafone Idea, and Tata Investment Corporation are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.