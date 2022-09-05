ITC among 200 BSE stocks to hit new 52-week highs; Future Retail, Biocon at fresh 52-week lows

S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty were trading 0.75 per cent higher on Monday, on the back of gains in Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, and others. BSE Sensex surged nearly 500 points or nearly one per cent to 59,294. NSE Nifty 50 rose to a day’s high of 17,678.30. So far in the trade, ITC share price hit a new 52-week high of Rs 327.70 apiece, crossing the previous high of Rs 324.20 apiece. While no stock hit a fresh 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex.

On BSE Sensex, a total of 200 stocks rose to fresh 52-week highs in the noon trade on Monday. These include ABC Gas (International), Adani Enterprises, Ashok Leyland, Bank of Baroda, Colorchips New Media, Duropack, Federal Bank, Indian Hotels, Kamat Hotels (India), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Vedant Fashions, NDTV, Patanjali Foods, PC Jeweller, TVS Motor Company, Ujjivan Financial Services, Unichem Laboratories, Vadilal Enterprises, Valiant Communications, and Welspun Corp, among others.

On the flip side, 32 stocks fell to their respective 52-week lows on BSE Sensex in the noon deals on Monday. These were AF Enterprises, Avance Technologies, Biocon, Bombay Rayon Fashions, Future Enterprises, Future Retail, Futuristic Securities, Jindal Cotex, Kushal, MSR India, Poojawestern Metaliks, Sanofi India, Shahi Shipping, SM Gold, Stampede Capital, and Terrascope Ventures, among others.

On the National Stock Exchange, 82 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs, while 15 fell to new lows in the noon deals. The stocks that rose to new highs were Action Construction Equipment, Adani Enterprises, Archidply Decor, Arihant Superstructures, Ashok Leyland, Bank of Baroda, Celebrity Fashions, Dev Information Technology, Elgi Equipments, Fineotex Chemical, The Federal Bank, Gabriel India, Global Education, ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND – ICICI Prudential Nifty FMCG ETF, ITD Cementation India, Karur Vysya Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Patanjali Foods, Royal Orchid Hotels, SKF India, Sreeleathers, Tube Investments of India, Unichem Laboratories, and Welspun Enterprises, among others.



On the contrary, the stocks that hit new 52-week lows were Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Biocon, Kotak Nifty IT ETF, Kaveri Seed Company, Piramal Enterprises, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund – Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF, Future Enterprises, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Retail, among others.