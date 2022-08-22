ITC, Adani Power among 135 BSE stocks to hit fresh 52-week highs; Future Retail, Alembic Pharma at new lows

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading in a deep sea of red on Monday, dragged by sell-off in index heavyweights. Stocks of ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation, and Asian Paints contributed the most to the indices’ fall. So far in the day, S&P BSE Sensex hit a day’s low of 58,880.54, while Nifty 50 fell to a day’s low of 17,522.90. Despite sell-off, ITC share price hit a new 52-week high of Rs 316.95 apiece, surpassing the previous high of Rs 316.65 per share. While no stock fell to a fresh 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex.

Also read: Sensex, Nifty may hit new all-time highs by Diwali; Sanjiv Bhasin bullish on bank stocks | IIFL Interview

On BSE Sensex, 135 stocks hit new 52-week highs in the afternoon deals. These were ABC Gas (International), Adani Power, Astra Microwave Products, Campus Activewear, Duropack, Eros International Media, Eureka Forbes, Ganesh Films India, IB Infotech Enterprises, Imagicaaworld Entertainment, Jayant Infratech, Joy Realty, KSB, PC Jeweller, The Phoenix Mills, Rama Steel Tubes, Sanmit Infra, Veerkrupa Jewellers, Vintage Securities, and West Coast Paper Mills, among others.

On the contrary, 42 stocks fell to new 52-week lows on BSE Sensex. These include Acewin Agriteck, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Biocon, Future Retail, Healthy Life Agritec, JBF Industries, Metropolis Healthcare, Nirmitee Robotics India, Omnipotent Industries, Trio Mercantile & Trading, and Wherrelz IT Solutions.

Also read: Value stocks favoured, but some tech shares could do well; time now for long-term investment, says UBS

On the National Stock Exchange, 61 stocks rose to new 52-week highs, while 24 fell to fresh lows. The stocks that hit new highs were Adani Power, Akshar Spintex, AMD Industries, Astra Microwave Products, Nippon India Mutual Fund – Nippon India Nifty Auto ETF, Banco Products, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries, Barak Valley Cements, Campus Activewear, Dangee Dums, Eros International Media, ITC, Kshitij Polyline, Mangalam Global Enterprise, Rama Steel Tubes, S Chand And Company, Torrent Power, Titagarh Wagons, Universal Cables, Veranda Learning Solutions, Welspun Enterprises, and West Coast Paper Mills, among others.

On the flip side, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Asian Energy Services, Biocon, Debock Industries, Jet Freight Logistics, Kaveri Seed Company, Metropolis Healthcare, NGL Fine-Chem, and Sanofi India, among others.