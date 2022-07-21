ITC, Adani Enterprises, Delhivery among 82 BSE stocks to hit new 52-week highs; Policy Bazaar at new low

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading flat to positive on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry. Stocks of index heavyweights such IndusInd Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), and Axis Bank capped the losses in S&P BSE Sensex. So far in the trade, BSE Sensex rose to day’s high of 55,626.45, while NSE Nifty hit 16,592.10 as day’s high. In today’s trade, ITC hit a fresh 52-week high, while no stock fell to a new 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex. ITC share price rose to a new high of Rs 302.20 apiece, surpassing its previous high of Rs 299.55 apiece. The stock topped Rs 300 mark for the first time in 3 years.

Stocks that hit new 52-week highs, 52 week lows on BSE Sensex

In the afternoon deals, a total of 82 stocks rose to their respective 52-week highs on BSE Sensex. These include ABB India, Adani Enterprises, Akshar Spintex, Bharat Electronics, Delhivery, ITC, Panchsheel Organics, PC Jeweller, Sera Investments & Finance India, Supreme Holdings & Hospitality, Varun Beverages, Tirupati Tyres, and VCU Data Management, among others. On the flip side, 21 stocks fell to their fresh lows on BSE Sensex in afternoon deals. These were Adjia Technologies, Gland Pharma, PB Fintech (Policy Bazaar), Thyrocare Technologies, and Vikas Proppant & Granite, among others.

Stocks that hit new 52-week highs, 52 week lows on NSE Nifty 50

On the National Stock Exchange, a total of 31 stocks rose to new 52-week highs, and 19 fell to fresh 52-week lows in afternoon trade. The stocks that touched new highs were ABB India, Akshar Spintex, Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries, Crown Lifters, Cummins India, Delhivery, The Great Eastern Shipping Company, Global Education, Hindware Home Innovation, Hindustan Foods, J.Kumar Infraprojects, Vedant Fashions, Royal Orchid Hotels, Tube Investments of India, and Varun Beverages, among others.

On the contrary, the stocks that fell to new 52 week lows were CSL Finance, DRC Systems India, Gland Pharma, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential Silver ETF, Medico Remedies, and Thyrocare Technologies, among others.