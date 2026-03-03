Facebook Pixel Code
Italian Edibles Share Price

NSE
BSE

ITALIAN EDIBLES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Italian Edibles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹48.30 Closed
8.42₹ 3.75
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Italian Edibles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.00₹49.00
₹48.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.05₹49.00
₹48.30
Open Price
₹41.00
Prev. Close
₹44.55
Volume
1,48,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Italian Edibles has declined 3.51% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 46.36%.

Italian Edibles’s current P/E of 19.05x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Italian Edibles Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Italian Edibles		17.5270.3737.0248.6261.00-5.78-3.51
Nestle India		-3.05-2.163.047.1117.1111.538.92
Britannia Industries		-3.301.312.310.8629.6410.5411.35
Bikaji Foods International		0.36-4.98-9.55-19.59-3.5820.2314.73
Zydus Wellness		-5.03-9.54-9.71-18.6222.879.39-0.10
Orkla India		-0.545.90-4.94-18.63-18.63-6.64-4.04
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-7.49-14.36-22.38-26.97-24.0624.0920.48
Hindustan Foods		-0.46-0.76-9.05-9.08-7.69-5.281.96
Gopal Snacks		0.68-4.20-11.36-20.118.33-7.11-4.33
Prataap Snacks		-5.25-9.56-5.673.16-2.769.178.67
ADF Foods		-8.49-6.29-5.65-13.87-16.939.301.94
Tasty Bite Eatables		-3.86-4.36-14.64-26.26-16.42-7.85-13.21
HMA Agro Industries		-5.72-3.71-15.80-17.18-21.27-24.49-15.51
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-3.82-12.18-19.34-10.7299.8229.0742.91
Krishival Foods		-0.83-4.36-30.22-26.0939.438.4749.73
Euro India Fresh Foods		-3.63-9.346.67-2.9424.4515.1118.08
Sarveshwar Foods		-6.65-9.88-14.92-52.35-38.4011.2549.97
Freshara Agro Exports		-4.630.3223.10-5.9522.2712.097.09
Foods & Inns		-4.75-7.98-24.11-36.75-36.50-23.62-8.57
Proventus Agrocom		0-4.46-6.2522.76-3.9911.666.84

Over the last one year, Italian Edibles has gained 61.00% compared to peers like Nestle India (17.11%), Britannia Industries (29.64%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Italian Edibles has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.92%) and Britannia Industries (11.35%).

Italian Edibles Financials

Italian Edibles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
540.540.87
1034.3337.56
2030.4533.92
5029.9131.52
10031.8431.99
20033.6733.71

Italian Edibles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Italian Edibles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Italian Edibles Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Italian Edibles fact sheet for more information

About Italian Edibles

Italian Edibles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15141MP2009PLC022797 and registration number is 022797. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Makhija
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshay Makhija
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Ms. Sneha Chinmay Khandelwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Devyani Chhajed
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anjali Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Italian Edibles Share Price

What is the share price of Italian Edibles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Italian Edibles is ₹48.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Italian Edibles?

The Italian Edibles is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Italian Edibles?

The market cap of Italian Edibles is ₹71.37 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Italian Edibles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Italian Edibles are ₹49.00 and ₹41.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Italian Edibles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Italian Edibles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Italian Edibles is ₹49.00 and 52-week low of Italian Edibles is ₹24.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Italian Edibles performed historically in terms of returns?

The Italian Edibles has shown returns of 8.42% over the past day, 90.16% for the past month, 48.16% over 3 months, 46.36% over 1 year, -5.78% across 3 years, and -3.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Italian Edibles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Italian Edibles are 19.05 and 1.53 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Italian Edibles News

