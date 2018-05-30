Italian crisis: Sensex, Nifty in for near-term weakness, should you buy or sell shares?

It is important to remember the meltdown led by Spain and Italy in 2014. According to the the expert, it is best to wait for 10,000-10,200 levels to take aggressive bets.

Italy crisis: Even as the Sensex and Nifty opened in the red tracking weak global cues, the Indian stock markets could see some near-term correction following the political turmoil in Italy, according to investment advisor Sandip Sabharwal. The concerns come after Italy failed to assemble a coalition government since inconclusive elections in March, which saw the rise of anti-establishment parties that support leaving the euro, Reuters reported.

Further, the most recent nominee for prime minister failed to secure support from the country’s major political parties. Following the development, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average registered their biggest one-day percentage drops in a month on Tuesday as political turmoil in Italy sparked concerns about the stability of the euro zone and shares of U.S. banks tumbled.

In an interview to ET Now, Sandip Sabharwal said that markets are currently ignoring the contagion risks from Europe. It is important to remember the meltdown led by Spain and Italy in 2014. According to the the expert, it is best to wait for 10,000-10,200 levels to take aggressive bets. While the markets may remain volatile, the long-term outlook remains positive, he said. In the same note, Sandip Sabharwal said that near-term market weakness may lead to a correction in commodities, especially crude.

The 30-share Sensex was trading 200 points lower in the morning trade following the crisis. The Nifty was trading at 10,550 levels on Wednesday morning. The turmoil in EU has caught the attention of many top market voices. Ace investor George Soros saisd that a surging dollar and a capital flight from emerging markets may lead to another “major” financial crisis, adding that the European Union is facing an imminent existential threat.

The “termination” of the nuclear deal with Iran and the “destruction” of the transatlantic alliance between the EU and the U.S. are “bound to have a negative effect on the European economy and cause other dislocations,” George Soros said in a speech in Paris. “We may be heading for another major financial crisis,” he added.