A rally in technology stocks following strong second-quarter performance by sector leader TCS drove benchmark equity indices higher on Friday, helping them recoup nearly two-thirds of the previous session’s losses. A decline in Brent crude prices to $102 per barrel also boosted investor sentiment.

The Sensex jumped 879.09 points, or 1.23%, to close at 72,472.33, rebounded from 33-month low recorded in the previous session, while the Nifty rallied 288.65 points, or 1.30%, to end the session at 22,520.45, recovered from 18-month low level. On Thursday, the Sensex and Nifty had declined 1.44% and 1.64%, respectively.

With Friday’s gains, both benchmark indices ended the week in positive territory, snapping an eight-week losing streak, their longest in 25 years.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex gained 562.63 points, or 0.78%, while the Nifty rose 98.50 points, or 0.44%, to close at 72,472.33 and 22,520.45, respectively.

The IT sector emerged as the top performer, with the Nifty IT Index surging 3.02%, followed by FMCG, PSU banks, auto and financial services. Oil and gas was the only sector to record a modest decline.

IT bellwether TCS reported a 4% quarter-on-quarter rise in net profit to Rs 13,884 crore on revenue of Rs 73,188 crore on Thursday, beating analysts’ estimates. Its shares surged 3.85% to Rs 2,156, marking their biggest single-day gain in two months.

“Domestic equities staged a relief rally, supported by value buying and short covering after the recent sharp correction. IT stocks outperformed on the back of a strong start to the Q2 earnings season and rising confidence in AI-driven revenue opportunities. Sentiment was aided by easing geopolitical concerns following indications that any potential US military action against Iran is unlikely before the midterm elections, helping crude prices moderate,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

However, persistent FPI outflows and elevated global bond yields continue to temper the outlook for a sustained recovery. Investors are now awaiting domestic CPI inflation data on Monday for further cues on the interest-rate trajectory following the RBI’s shift towards calibrated tightening. Going forward, actual Q2 earnings performance, which is expected to be strong on a year-on-year basis, will be critical in determining the sustainability of the market rebound, Nair added.

“Given the prevailing market conditions, investors should treat the current rebound as a relief rally until the index demonstrates sustained strength above key resistance levels,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking.

Technically, the 22,700–22,800 zone is likely to act as the immediate hurdle for the Nifty, followed by the 23,000 mark. On the downside, the 22,200–22,300 zone remains an important support area, and a decisive break below it could trigger renewed selling pressure, Mishra added.

Market breadth was positive, with 2,516 gainers against 1,867 losers on the BSE. The broader BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices also participated in the rally, advancing 1.07% and 0.37%, respectively. Investors’ wealth increased by Rs 4.35 lakh crore to Rs 465.32 lakh crore, of which major IT companies contributed Rs 70,151 crore.

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth Rs 3,568.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 4,743.26 crore, according to provisional data released by the exchanges.