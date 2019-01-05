IT Result Preview: Tidings good in a seasonally weak Q3

In mid-caps, we prefer L&T Infotech and L&T sTechnology Services and maintain ‘BUY’ on both.

In a seasonally weak Q3 attributable to furloughs and holiday season, we estimate the top-5 IT players – Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies (HCLT) and Tech Mahindra (TECHM) – to clock 2–3.3% QoQ revenue growth in constant currency (cc). Depreciation of major global currencies against the USD is likely to hurt revenue growth again by 40–70 bps QoQ. At the same time, the INR’s depreciation against the USD would lift margins by 40–60 bps QoQ. As seen in previous quarters, robust growth in digital and large transformational deal-wins should accelerate revenue and lead to positive management commentaries.

We will monitor: i) growth rates and deal sizes in the digital business; ii) total contract value (TCV) of new deal-wins;

iii) demand commentary by industry, especially BFSI; iv) Europe revenue growth rates; and v) changes in employee matrix, viz. hiring and attrition. Maintain ‘BUY’ on Infosys, TECHM and HCLT, and ‘HOLD’ on TCS and Wipro.

Digital growth rates to sustain robust momentum

In light of the US dollar’s appreciation vis-à-vis global currencies (1.3% versus pound sterling and 1.9% versus euro in Q3), we yet again anticipate cross-currency headwinds of 40–60 bps for the top-five Indian Information Technlogy (IT) players. A robust demand environment led by digital and transformation deals should lead to stronger-than-ever deal pipeline and encouraging management commentaries. Despite digital gaining heft, we expect growth rates to further accelerate y-o-y as enterprises move towards implementation from the current testing/proof of concept phase. We see a clear trend of digital technologies becoming core to enterprises and expect deal sizes to move up.

Margins to receive efficiencies and INR depreciation boost

We expect margins at the top-five IT companies to expand 70–100 bps driven by INR depreciation and operational efficiencies. During Q3FY19, the INR on average depreciated 2.7% against the USD, which should increase margin by 40–60 bps for the quarter. Besides, with headwinds such as visa costs and wage hike behind companies, we expect all IT players to benefit from operating efficiencies. However, the impact will be limited due to lower utilisation owing to furloughs, investments in digital and localisation, and training of freshly inducted employees. Employee matrices such as gross additions, attrition and utilisation too are on our radar.

Outlook: Maintain positive stance; prefer large-caps over mid-caps

We remain optimistic about growth accelerating in the sector, and prefer large-caps due to their large-scale execution capabilities, ability to cope with supply shortage in key geography (US) and better valuations. While mid-caps’ growth rates may be higher than larger peers, we expect the gap to narrow. Maintain ‘BUY’ on Infosys, TECHM and HCLT, and ‘HOLD’ on TCS and Wipro. In mid-caps, we prefer L&T Infotech and L&T sTechnology Services and maintain ‘BUY’ on both.