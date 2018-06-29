IT, pharma stocks rise amid rupee rout; OMCs lose further ground

The Nifty Pharma index a gauge of Pharma companies rose by 11.12% during the last three weeks

Shares of IT and pharmaceutical sector companies over the last three weeks have given positive returns, while those of oil marketing companies (OMCs) yielded negative returns during the same period after the rupee depreciated against US dollar.

The Nifty IT index rose by 2.55% and ended Thursday’s trade at 13,873.80.

Tata Consultancy Services rose by 6.78%, Infosys by 4.21% and Infibeam by 3.41% over the last three weeks.

A note by Jefferies said rupee depreciation is a catalyst for IT companies. “Every 1% rupee depreciation versus dollar leads to 1.5-3% higher earnings across IT services cos and is a catalyst,” the note said.

The rupee depreciated by 2.7% against the US dollar since June 6 to end at 68.79 on Thursday.

Stocks of OMCs, on the other hand, gave negative returns over the last three weeks. HPCL fell by 17%, BPCL by 10.5% and IOC by 11.8%.

“Oil marketing companies had a lot of factors including rupee depreciation because everything is derived in the dollar. During this period Brent crude has also spiked, and then you had the reduction in the marketing margins, and there was the slight reduction in GRM. The combination of all these led to the fall in OMC stock prices,” said a market participant on the condition of anonymity.

Market participants said depreciating currency against the dollar is good for export-oriented sectors like IT and pharma sectors.

The Nifty Pharma index a gauge of Pharma companies rose by 11.12% during the last three weeks and ended Thursday’s trade at 9,149.40. Nine out of the ten stocks in Nifty Pharma rose in the previous three weeks. Dr Reddy’s rose by 17%, Lupin by 16.58%, Sun Pharmaceuticals by 15.81%, Cipla and Aurobindo Pharma rose by more than 11%, Cadila Healthcare by 8.03%, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and Piramal Enterprises rose by more than 6.57% and Biocon rose by 1.36%.

“Certainly because US is a large market for them, other than US even the emerging market business is denoted under US dollar. So usually domestic market is 30% to 45% for companies. The currency fluctuations give them an upside,” Chaturya Aggarwal, an analyst at IDBI Capital.

However, Aggarwal said the rise in pharma stocks is mostly due to factors other than currency fluctuations.

” The reason for pharma stocks going up is purely because of confidence coming into the defensive sectors. The market is tanking and there is a reclassification of funds getting into the defensive sectors and pharma and FMCG are sectors believed to be the ones which are considered to be in defensive in nature. For the last three years, pharma hasn’t given any returns,” Agarwal said.

In a note, to investors, Jefferies said pharma stocks have rallied 20% over the past three weeks on hopes of facility clearance, lower pricing erosion and benefits of specialty nearing.

“We though believe that the risks in all these are still high and expectations of a sharp recovery are premature. Post the rally; the stocks are trading at 19-24x FY20 reported EPS. This is above long-term average valuations for the sector and leaves no room for any misses.

“In addition to that, there is also a purely news driven trigger like you have seen Halol getting approved in Sun Pharma. You have one plant of Alembic getting approval. Nothing has changed nor the rupee-dollar thing impacted because these guys are anyways hedged.”

“Depreciating currency against dollar is good for export-oriented sectors like IT, pharma who export to the US in the short term. Over the long term, the growth solely depends on the demand of the product or services as the clientele becomes vigilant and re-negotiates to ensure the currency gains are passed on. We are neutral on both IT and pharma but are closely watching out for the developments in these sectors,” said Arun Thukral, MD & CEO of Axis Securities.