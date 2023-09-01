Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.63
|10.46
|55.00
|65.25
|66.02
|146.78
|89.09
|2.63
|-3.44
|13.28
|33.03
|6.96
|55.85
|7.69
|-1.58
|7.36
|87.09
|164.15
|266.54
|1,509.90
|969.14
|11.67
|13.79
|22.03
|67.79
|53.00
|362.38
|127.16
|7.99
|19.30
|44.18
|73.02
|92.84
|732.88
|481.44
|5.88
|-1.59
|32.80
|54.16
|47.89
|322.77
|98.18
|24.14
|17.66
|28.80
|68.76
|31.14
|432.96
|158.80
|4.58
|3.37
|10.74
|54.93
|54.93
|54.93
|54.93
|0.41
|-2.73
|22.67
|46.15
|43.81
|291.21
|81.53
|9.84
|3.43
|66.67
|171.00
|103.75
|647.10
|280.16
|-4.11
|3.10
|38.49
|75.04
|75.36
|66.90
|4.47
|11.15
|4.80
|31.08
|66.96
|42.45
|37.49
|37.49
|0.26
|-8.57
|68.44
|99.09
|60.83
|170.57
|30.83
|-0.50
|14.98
|86.90
|96.20
|57.19
|359.78
|86.22
|12.55
|28.73
|32.85
|102.96
|147.01
|491.65
|642.94
|4.35
|-0.42
|27.53
|36.92
|-3.08
|1,831.19
|609.00
|-3.56
|2.84
|17.43
|44.85
|12.87
|6.33
|-10.85
|16.27
|37.14
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|33.40
|8.25
|23.12
|33.44
|32.36
|-23.63
|89.10
|-39.31
|4.10
|-6.20
|19.75
|46.31
|57.37
|94.79
|-22.54
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
IST Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33301DL1976PLC008316 and registration number is 008316. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of IST Ltd. is ₹888.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of IST Ltd. is 57.03 and PB ratio of IST Ltd. is 4.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IST Ltd. is ₹762.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IST Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IST Ltd. is ₹789.80 and 52-week low of IST Ltd. is ₹395.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.