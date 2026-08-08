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IST Share Price

NSE
BSE

IST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of IST along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹636.35 Closed
-2.10₹ -13.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IST Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹634.00₹643.00
₹636.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹518.00₹931.20
₹636.35
Open Price
₹635.10
Prev. Close
₹650.00
Volume
558

Source: Dion Global

IST Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IST		-3.491.01-8.19-6.83-26.85-1.423.00
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IST has declined 26.85% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, IST has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

IST Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IST Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5640.29645.06
10625.34638.31
20625.45634.92
50648.28645.72
100661.46668.01
200721.24713.06

Source: Dion Global

IST Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IST remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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IST Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:55 PM IST ISTIST - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarter Results For The Quarter Ended 30-06-2026 And Fixing The Date Of The Annual General
Jul 30, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTIST - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 08, 2026, 06:05 AM IST ISTIST - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTIST - Revised Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 29, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTIST - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About IST

IST Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33301HR1976PLC008316 and registration number is 008316. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Neeraj Kumar Aggarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. S C Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Satchit Kumar Basu
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. Mayur Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Guptaa
    Director
  • Mr. Gopal Krishan Sharma
    Director
  • Mrs. Gurpreet Kaur
    Director

FAQs on IST Share Price

What is the share price of IST?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IST is ₹636.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IST?

The IST is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IST?

The market cap of IST is ₹742.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IST?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IST are ₹643.00 and ₹634.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IST?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IST stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IST is ₹931.20 and 52-week low of IST is ₹518.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IST performed historically in terms of returns?

The IST has shown returns of -2.1% over the past day, 1.01% for the past month, -8.19% over 3 months, -26.85% over 1 year, -1.42% across 3 years, and 3.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IST?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IST are 4.84 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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