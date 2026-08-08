Here's the live share price of IST along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IST
|-3.49
|1.01
|-8.19
|-6.83
|-26.85
|-1.42
|3.00
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IST has declined 26.85% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, IST has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|640.29
|645.06
|10
|625.34
|638.31
|20
|625.45
|634.92
|50
|648.28
|645.72
|100
|661.46
|668.01
|200
|721.24
|713.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IST remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.11%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 23.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:55 PM IST IST
|IST - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarter Results For The Quarter Ended 30-06-2026 And Fixing The Date Of The Annual General
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|IST - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 08, 2026, 06:05 AM IST IST
|IST - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|IST - Revised Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|IST - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
Source: Dion Global
IST Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33301HR1976PLC008316 and registration number is 008316. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IST is ₹636.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IST is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IST is ₹742.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IST are ₹643.00 and ₹634.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IST stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IST is ₹931.20 and 52-week low of IST is ₹518.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IST has shown returns of -2.1% over the past day, 1.01% for the past month, -8.19% over 3 months, -26.85% over 1 year, -1.42% across 3 years, and 3.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IST are 4.84 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global