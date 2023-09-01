Follow Us

IST LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹762.05 Closed
-0.99-7.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
IST Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹760.20₹774.95
₹762.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹395.00₹789.80
₹762.05
Open Price
₹774.95
Prev. Close
₹769.70
Volume
866

IST Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1771.27
  • R2780.48
  • R3786.02
  • Pivot
    765.73
  • S1756.52
  • S2750.98
  • S3741.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5467.58754.26
  • 10471.9732.36
  • 20475.71707.81
  • 50479.3655.68
  • 100468.96599.86
  • 200473.61550.74

IST Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.6310.4655.0065.2566.02146.7889.09
2.63-3.4413.2833.036.9655.857.69
-1.587.3687.09164.15266.541,509.90969.14
11.6713.7922.0367.7953.00362.38127.16
7.9919.3044.1873.0292.84732.88481.44
5.88-1.5932.8054.1647.89322.7798.18
24.1417.6628.8068.7631.14432.96158.80
4.583.3710.7454.9354.9354.9354.93
0.41-2.7322.6746.1543.81291.2181.53
9.843.4366.67171.00103.75647.10280.16
-4.113.1038.4975.0475.3666.904.47
11.154.8031.0866.9642.4537.4937.49
0.26-8.5768.4499.0960.83170.5730.83
-0.5014.9886.9096.2057.19359.7886.22
12.5528.7332.85102.96147.01491.65642.94
4.35-0.4227.5336.92-3.081,831.19609.00
-3.562.8417.4344.8512.876.33-10.85
16.2737.1433.4033.4033.4033.4033.40
8.2523.1233.4432.36-23.6389.10-39.31
4.10-6.2019.7546.3157.3794.79-22.54

IST Ltd. Share Holdings

IST Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About IST Ltd.

IST Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33301DL1976PLC008316 and registration number is 008316. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Air M'shal (Retd.) D Keelor
    Chairman
  • Mr. S C Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Satchit Kumar Basu
    Director - Technical
  • Mrs. Sarla Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Mayur Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Guptaa
    Director
  • Brig.(Retd) G S Sawhney
    Director
  • Mr. Subhash Chander Jain
    Director
  • Mrs. Manu Aggarwal
    Director

FAQs on IST Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IST Ltd.?

The market cap of IST Ltd. is ₹888.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IST Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IST Ltd. is 57.03 and PB ratio of IST Ltd. is 4.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IST Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IST Ltd. is ₹762.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IST Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IST Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IST Ltd. is ₹789.80 and 52-week low of IST Ltd. is ₹395.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

