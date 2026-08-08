What is the share price of IST? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IST is ₹636.35 as on .

What kind of stock is IST? The IST is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IST? The market cap of IST is ₹742.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IST? Today’s highest and lowest price of IST are ₹643.00 and ₹634.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IST? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IST stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IST is ₹931.20 and 52-week low of IST is ₹518.00 as on .

How has the IST performed historically in terms of returns? The IST has shown returns of -2.1% over the past day, 1.01% for the past month, -8.19% over 3 months, -26.85% over 1 year, -1.42% across 3 years, and 3.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IST? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IST are 4.84 and 0.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global