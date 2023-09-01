Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.12
|-7.01
|10.89
|17.23
|45.72
|1,174.80
|1,081.75
|3.41
|-14.96
|42.58
|56.24
|129.76
|358.23
|197.82
|4.77
|16.68
|48.50
|59.07
|51.70
|134.13
|69.14
|-2.83
|-4.43
|-9.61
|7.96
|-3.24
|13.70
|13.70
|1.82
|-1.75
|-6.67
|3.70
|20.84
|18.72
|-63.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
ISMT Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109PN1999PLC016417 and registration number is 016417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2152.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 150.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ISMT Ltd. is ₹2,432.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ISMT Ltd. is 20.75 and PB ratio of ISMT Ltd. is 1.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ISMT Ltd. is ₹80.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ISMT Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ISMT Ltd. is ₹93.00 and 52-week low of ISMT Ltd. is ₹42.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.