ISMT Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ISMT LTD.

Sector : Steel - Rolling | Smallcap | NSE
₹80.95 Closed
1.631.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ISMT Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.10₹81.75
₹80.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.10₹93.00
₹80.95
Open Price
₹80.40
Prev. Close
₹79.65
Volume
3,10,943

ISMT Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R181.53
  • R282.47
  • R383.18
  • Pivot
    80.82
  • S179.88
  • S279.17
  • S378.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 554.0779.24
  • 1052.7379.92
  • 2050.9680.95
  • 5053.0680.38
  • 10053.2677.41
  • 20053.8871.43

ISMT Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.12-7.0110.8917.2345.721,174.801,081.75
3.41-14.9642.5856.24129.76358.23197.82
4.7716.6848.5059.0751.70134.1369.14
-2.83-4.43-9.617.96-3.2413.7013.70
1.82-1.75-6.673.7020.8418.72-63.02

ISMT Ltd. Share Holdings

ISMT Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ISMT Ltd.

ISMT Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109PN1999PLC016417 and registration number is 016417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2152.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 150.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Kirloskar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ravindranath Gumaste
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Nishikant Ektare
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M Kanakraj
    Director
  • Mr. S Venkataramani
    Director
  • Dr. Shalini Sarin
    Director

FAQs on ISMT Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ISMT Ltd.?

The market cap of ISMT Ltd. is ₹2,432.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ISMT Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ISMT Ltd. is 20.75 and PB ratio of ISMT Ltd. is 1.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ISMT Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ISMT Ltd. is ₹80.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ISMT Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ISMT Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ISMT Ltd. is ₹93.00 and 52-week low of ISMT Ltd. is ₹42.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

