ISL CONSULTING LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹28.11 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ISL Consulting Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.11₹28.50
₹28.11
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.25₹32.58
₹28.11
Open Price
₹28.11
Prev. Close
₹28.11
Volume
2,379

ISL Consulting Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R128.37
  • R228.63
  • R328.76
  • Pivot
    28.24
  • S127.98
  • S227.85
  • S327.59

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.8327.45
  • 1021.3927.05
  • 2021.6926.43
  • 5020.4525.61
  • 10018.3225.41
  • 20017.7124.63

ISL Consulting Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.8814.0422.060.1845.65161.73124.88
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

ISL Consulting Ltd. Share Holdings

ISL Consulting Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Aug, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ISL Consulting Ltd.

ISL Consulting Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1993PLC086576 and registration number is 086576. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ankit J Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hitesh C Kothari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Reema A Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayantilal Kothari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Savajibhai Devarambhai Galiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh Mamnia
    Independent Director

FAQs on ISL Consulting Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ISL Consulting Ltd.?

The market cap of ISL Consulting Ltd. is ₹67.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ISL Consulting Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ISL Consulting Ltd. is 64.1 and PB ratio of ISL Consulting Ltd. is 5.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ISL Consulting Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ISL Consulting Ltd. is ₹28.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ISL Consulting Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ISL Consulting Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ISL Consulting Ltd. is ₹32.58 and 52-week low of ISL Consulting Ltd. is ₹18.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

