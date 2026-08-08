Here's the live share price of ISL Consulting along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ISL Consulting
|0.12
|-27.51
|-23.68
|-45.53
|-39.96
|-13.84
|6.66
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ISL Consulting has declined 39.96% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, ISL Consulting has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.33
|16.3
|10
|16.49
|16.62
|20
|18.04
|17.56
|50
|20.19
|19.64
|100
|23.22
|21.91
|200
|25.63
|24.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ISL Consulting remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|ISL Consulting - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations An
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:06 PM IST IST
|ISL Consulting - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|ISL Consulting - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|ISL Consulting - Appointment Of Internal Auditor Of The Company For The FY 2026-27
|May 29, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|ISL Consulting - Audited Standalone Financial Result For The FY 2025-26.
Source: Dion Global
ISL Consulting Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1993PLC086576 and registration number is 086576. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ISL Consulting is ₹16.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ISL Consulting is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ISL Consulting is ₹38.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ISL Consulting are ₹16.50 and ₹15.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ISL Consulting stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ISL Consulting is ₹35.60 and 52-week low of ISL Consulting is ₹14.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ISL Consulting has shown returns of -2.71% over the past day, -27.51% for the past month, -23.68% over 3 months, -39.96% over 1 year, -13.84% across 3 years, and 6.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ISL Consulting are -18.96 and 3.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global