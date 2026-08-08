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ISL Consulting Share Price

NSE
BSE

ISL CONSULTING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of ISL Consulting along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.15 Closed
-2.71₹ -0.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ISL Consulting Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.55₹16.50
₹16.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.64₹35.60
₹16.15
Open Price
₹16.50
Prev. Close
₹16.60
Volume
1,134

Source: Dion Global

ISL Consulting Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ISL Consulting		0.12-27.51-23.68-45.53-39.96-13.846.66
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ISL Consulting has declined 39.96% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, ISL Consulting has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

ISL Consulting Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ISL Consulting Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.3316.3
1016.4916.62
2018.0417.56
5020.1919.64
10023.2221.91
20025.6324.03

Source: Dion Global

ISL Consulting Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ISL Consulting remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ISL Consulting Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTISL Consulting - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations An
Jul 15, 2026, 07:06 PM IST ISTISL Consulting - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTISL Consulting - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTISL Consulting - Appointment Of Internal Auditor Of The Company For The FY 2026-27
May 29, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTISL Consulting - Audited Standalone Financial Result For The FY 2025-26.

Source: Dion Global

About ISL Consulting

ISL Consulting Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1993PLC086576 and registration number is 086576. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ankit J Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Reema A Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hitesh C Kothari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh Mamnia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vidhyesh G Dalwadi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Savajibhai Devarambhai Galiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on ISL Consulting Share Price

What is the share price of ISL Consulting?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ISL Consulting is ₹16.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ISL Consulting?

The ISL Consulting is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ISL Consulting?

The market cap of ISL Consulting is ₹38.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ISL Consulting?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ISL Consulting are ₹16.50 and ₹15.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ISL Consulting?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ISL Consulting stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ISL Consulting is ₹35.60 and 52-week low of ISL Consulting is ₹14.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ISL Consulting performed historically in terms of returns?

The ISL Consulting has shown returns of -2.71% over the past day, -27.51% for the past month, -23.68% over 3 months, -39.96% over 1 year, -13.84% across 3 years, and 6.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ISL Consulting?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ISL Consulting are -18.96 and 3.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

ISL Consulting News

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