What is the Market Cap of ISL Consulting Ltd.? The market cap of ISL Consulting Ltd. is ₹67.46 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ISL Consulting Ltd.? P/E ratio of ISL Consulting Ltd. is 64.1 and PB ratio of ISL Consulting Ltd. is 5.79 as on .

What is the share price of ISL Consulting Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ISL Consulting Ltd. is ₹28.11 as on .