What is the share price of ISL Consulting? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ISL Consulting is ₹16.15 as on .

What kind of stock is ISL Consulting? The ISL Consulting is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ISL Consulting? The market cap of ISL Consulting is ₹38.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ISL Consulting? Today’s highest and lowest price of ISL Consulting are ₹16.50 and ₹15.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ISL Consulting? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ISL Consulting stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ISL Consulting is ₹35.60 and 52-week low of ISL Consulting is ₹14.64 as on .

How has the ISL Consulting performed historically in terms of returns? The ISL Consulting has shown returns of -2.71% over the past day, -27.51% for the past month, -23.68% over 3 months, -39.96% over 1 year, -13.84% across 3 years, and 6.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ISL Consulting? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ISL Consulting are -18.96 and 3.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global