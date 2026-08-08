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Ishita Drugs & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ISHITA DRUGS & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Ishita Drugs & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹78.00 Closed
1.30₹ 1.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ishita Drugs & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹73.91₹78.69
₹78.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.00₹90.85
₹78.00
Open Price
₹77.00
Prev. Close
₹77.00
Volume
1,233

Source: Dion Global

Ishita Drugs & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ishita Drugs & Industries		3.638.17-6.0211.438.331.5612.86
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.033.235.5114.3422.8318.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3822.0822.9534.8639.5528.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.961.7413.0523.9438.6334.1426.36
Cipla		-0.062.829.229.65-0.916.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1-2.9418.7820.8119.2119.413.74
Lupin		-2.23-3.97-0.757.3223.1329.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-2.010.4917.1-1.0910.611.36
Laurus Labs		2.1426.2150.8888.11125.9266.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.1-9.38-8.07-3.271.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.176.6911.5938.2759.4624.1613.36
Biocon		1.028.3412.991525.2418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90.641.19-1.818.4610.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.42.84-3.2715.7913.3141.0131.1
Abbott India		0.065.984.281.18-15.35.19.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.8712.27.0724.7915.054.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.017.894.643.54-1.8322.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.7-1.4811.819.5125.323.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.296.1214.7721.7433.7325.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.424.9137.3138.7235.2824.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ishita Drugs & Industries has gained 8.33% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Ishita Drugs & Industries has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Ishita Drugs & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ishita Drugs & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
575.3276.47
1073.6575.47
2073.5974.77
5075.4575.14
10076.0275.46
20075.0275.66

Source: Dion Global

Ishita Drugs & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ishita Drugs & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ishita Drugs & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 07:26 PM IST ISTIshita Drugs & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (LODR) R
Jul 09, 2026, 07:38 PM IST ISTIshita Drugs & Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 24, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTIshita Drugs & Ind. - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regulations
Jun 19, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTIshita Drugs & Ind. - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regulations
May 30, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTIshita Drugs & Ind. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Ishita Drugs & Industries

Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1992PLC017054 and registration number is 017054. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jagdish Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Abha Agrawal
    Director
  • Mr. Arvind Sapkal
    Director
  • Ms. Dhwani Solanki
    Director

FAQs on Ishita Drugs & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Ishita Drugs & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ishita Drugs & Industries is ₹78.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ishita Drugs & Industries?

The Ishita Drugs & Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ishita Drugs & Industries?

The market cap of Ishita Drugs & Industries is ₹23.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ishita Drugs & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ishita Drugs & Industries are ₹78.69 and ₹73.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ishita Drugs & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ishita Drugs & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ishita Drugs & Industries is ₹90.85 and 52-week low of Ishita Drugs & Industries is ₹66.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ishita Drugs & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ishita Drugs & Industries has shown returns of 1.3% over the past day, 6.72% for the past month, -3.7% over 3 months, 5.42% over 1 year, 1.56% across 3 years, and 12.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ishita Drugs & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ishita Drugs & Industries are 29.97 and 2.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ishita Drugs & Industries News

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