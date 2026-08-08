Here's the live share price of Ishita Drugs & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ishita Drugs & Industries
|3.63
|8.17
|-6.02
|11.43
|8.33
|1.56
|12.86
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|3.23
|5.51
|14.34
|22.83
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|22.08
|22.95
|34.86
|39.55
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|1.74
|13.05
|23.94
|38.63
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|2.82
|9.22
|9.65
|-0.91
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1
|-2.94
|18.78
|20.81
|19.21
|19.4
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-3.97
|-0.75
|7.32
|23.13
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-2.01
|0.49
|17.1
|-1.09
|10.6
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|26.21
|50.88
|88.11
|125.92
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.1
|-9.38
|-8.07
|-3.27
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|6.69
|11.59
|38.27
|59.46
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|8.34
|12.99
|15
|25.24
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.9
|0.64
|1.19
|-1.8
|18.46
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.4
|2.84
|-3.27
|15.79
|13.31
|41.01
|31.1
|Abbott India
|0.06
|5.98
|4.28
|1.18
|-15.3
|5.1
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|12.2
|7.07
|24.79
|15.05
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|7.89
|4.64
|3.54
|-1.83
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.7
|-1.48
|11.8
|19.51
|25.3
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|6.12
|14.77
|21.74
|33.73
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|4.91
|37.31
|38.72
|35.28
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ishita Drugs & Industries has gained 8.33% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Ishita Drugs & Industries has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|75.32
|76.47
|10
|73.65
|75.47
|20
|73.59
|74.77
|50
|75.45
|75.14
|100
|76.02
|75.46
|200
|75.02
|75.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ishita Drugs & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:26 PM IST IST
|Ishita Drugs & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (LODR) R
|Jul 09, 2026, 07:38 PM IST IST
|Ishita Drugs & Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 24, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Ishita Drugs & Ind. - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regulations
|Jun 19, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Ishita Drugs & Ind. - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) Of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers) Regulations
|May 30, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Ishita Drugs & Ind. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1992PLC017054 and registration number is 017054. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ishita Drugs & Industries is ₹78.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ishita Drugs & Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ishita Drugs & Industries is ₹23.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ishita Drugs & Industries are ₹78.69 and ₹73.91.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ishita Drugs & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ishita Drugs & Industries is ₹90.85 and 52-week low of Ishita Drugs & Industries is ₹66.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ishita Drugs & Industries has shown returns of 1.3% over the past day, 6.72% for the past month, -3.7% over 3 months, 5.42% over 1 year, 1.56% across 3 years, and 12.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ishita Drugs & Industries are 29.97 and 2.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global