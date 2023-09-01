Follow Us

ISHITA DRUGS & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹68.00 Closed
3.822.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.82₹68.75
₹68.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.10₹88.90
₹68.00
Open Price
₹65.50
Prev. Close
₹65.50
Volume
916

Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R169.89
  • R271.79
  • R374.82
  • Pivot
    66.86
  • S164.96
  • S261.93
  • S360.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 557.2267.58
  • 1057.1167.85
  • 2057.8368.85
  • 5055.6469.03
  • 10050.965.43
  • 20048.4560.43

Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.06-5.8224.3833.3643.92211.21353.03
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd.

Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1992PLC017054 and registration number is 017054. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machinery and equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jagdish Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. P R Rastogi
    Director
  • Mr. Govind Gupta
    Director
  • Mrs. Abha Agrawal
    Director
  • Mr. Niranjan Agrawal
    Director
  • Mr. Arvind Sapkal
    Director

FAQs on Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd. is ₹20.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd. is 37.08 and PB ratio of Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd. is 2.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd. is ₹68.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd. is ₹88.90 and 52-week low of Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd. is ₹41.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

