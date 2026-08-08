What is the share price of Ishita Drugs & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ishita Drugs & Industries is ₹78.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Ishita Drugs & Industries? The Ishita Drugs & Industries is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ishita Drugs & Industries? The market cap of Ishita Drugs & Industries is ₹23.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ishita Drugs & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ishita Drugs & Industries are ₹78.69 and ₹73.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ishita Drugs & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ishita Drugs & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ishita Drugs & Industries is ₹90.85 and 52-week low of Ishita Drugs & Industries is ₹66.00 as on .

How has the Ishita Drugs & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Ishita Drugs & Industries has shown returns of 1.3% over the past day, 6.72% for the past month, -3.7% over 3 months, 5.42% over 1 year, 1.56% across 3 years, and 12.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ishita Drugs & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ishita Drugs & Industries are 29.97 and 2.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global