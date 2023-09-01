Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ishan International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ISHAN INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | NSE
₹33.00 Closed
-1.35-0.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ishan International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.80₹33.00
₹33.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.20₹86.10
₹33.00
Open Price
₹32.30
Prev. Close
₹33.45
Volume
24,000

Ishan International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.13
  • R232.47
  • R332.63
  • Pivot
    31.97
  • S131.63
  • S231.47
  • S331.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 552.1532.97
  • 1054.1331.62
  • 2061.9229.81
  • 502827.71
  • 1001428.05
  • 200733.11

Ishan International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.2933.3335.5220.22-60.14-60.14-60.14
0.992.1528.1847.1271.47342.64340.94
28.8429.5165.3786.26125.44251.7565.87
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
2.21-6.503.0318.4837.79198.19219.40
11.357.5931.0339.1821.84342.40109.76
18.3626.0366.09103.6732.70259.54195.83
-0.8622.57128.32280.11389.501,711.05823.56
6.0515.1265.90128.65142.212,923.151,291.35
0.584.8660.05115.61186.971,135.61442.79
4.8214.0126.9841.2015.49609.44490.35
7.1715.1315.225.430.76-7.41347.06
2.79-1.2747.4693.6168.92373.56103.56
9.4712.0339.9067.7085.45158.4985.32
-0.82-4.6112.8857.5743.4221.4521.45
13.2340.76149.79220.04195.52463.95115.05
-0.04-14.60-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86
2.30-9.06-5.4010.85-22.1350.8150.81
13.6316.0866.28108.81196.26928.26406.92
-0.94-3.2440.3294.90135.75295.61358.57

Ishan International Ltd. Share Holdings

Ishan International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Dec, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ishan International Ltd.

Ishan International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL1995PLC069144 and registration number is 069144. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shantanu Srivastava
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Neelam Gupta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Mandyam Komandur Srinivas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Bhupathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipin Ganpatrao Goje
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ishan International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ishan International Ltd.?

The market cap of Ishan International Ltd. is ₹23.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ishan International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ishan International Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ishan International Ltd. is 2.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ishan International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ishan International Ltd. is ₹33.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ishan International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ishan International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ishan International Ltd. is ₹86.10 and 52-week low of Ishan International Ltd. is ₹17.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data