What is the share price of Ishan International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ishan International is ₹0.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Ishan International? The Ishan International is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ishan International? The market cap of Ishan International is ₹9.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ishan International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ishan International are ₹0.45 and ₹0.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ishan International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ishan International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ishan International is ₹0.95 and 52-week low of Ishan International is ₹0.45 as on .

How has the Ishan International performed historically in terms of returns? The Ishan International has shown returns of -10.0% over the past day, -18.18% for the past month, -35.71% over 3 months, -50.0% over 1 year, -19.36% across 3 years, and -30.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ishan International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ishan International are 8.09 and 0.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global