Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ishan International Share Price

NSE
BSE

ISHAN INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Ishan International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.45 Closed
-10.00₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ishan International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.45₹0.45
₹0.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.45₹0.95
₹0.45
Open Price
₹0.45
Prev. Close
₹0.50
Volume
2,40,000

Source: Dion Global

Ishan International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ishan International		0-18.18-35.71-43.75-50.00-19.36-30.42
Bharat Heavy Electricals		-0.447.64-0.3147.5377.7461.2748.56
Suzlon Energy		0.29-11.46-13.48-0.08-25.0137.1851.14
Triveni Turbine		5.78-0.0210.8626.6422.4917.2639.59
TD Power Systems		11.4912.511.2557.71148.2170.21101.39
Jyoti CNC Automation		-3.010.861.44-8.92-19.0421.7912.55
LMW		2.955.5910.794.376.797.2515.09
Inox Wind		-0.18-9.45-26.86-29.77-46.4414.5518.77
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		8.77-1.76-16.84-2.36-23.6231.7629.17
Elecon Engineering Company		4.49-14.02-22.18-8.79-20.893.1642.33
Omnitech Engineering		-0.4514.8333.94182.22182.2241.3223.06
Ajax Engineering		-2.547.702.7812.97-16.69-1.71-1.03
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-1.36-12.20-24.283.32-23.363.551.17
Praj Industries		4.22-9.96-19.469.89-28.21-9.91-2.57
Standard Engineering Technology		2.147.6496.46110.0368.9719.8411.47
Lohia Corp		-0.917.227.227.227.222.351.40
John Cockerill India		11.4511.3072.6985.1385.1322.7913.11
DEE Development Engineers		-7.20-2.6937.58194.06126.8023.3713.43
GMM Pfaudler		14.2228.667.912.33-23.50-11.96-8.81
The Anup Engineering		-12.74-15.73-13.22-6.11-19.4820.8130.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ishan International has declined 50.00% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (77.74%), Suzlon Energy (-25.01%), Triveni Turbine (22.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Ishan International has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.56%) and Suzlon Energy (51.14%).

Ishan International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ishan International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.470.47
100.480.48
200.510.5
500.580.56
1000.620.62
2000.720.76

Source: Dion Global

Ishan International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ishan International saw a drop in promoter holding to 48.33%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Ishan International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ishan International fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Ishan International

Ishan International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC069144 and registration number is 069144. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shantanu Srivastava
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mrs. Neelam Gupta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Nadish Satyaprakash Bhatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipin Ganpatrao Goje
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Salil Srivastava
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Ishan International Share Price

What is the share price of Ishan International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ishan International is ₹0.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ishan International?

The Ishan International is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ishan International?

The market cap of Ishan International is ₹9.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ishan International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ishan International are ₹0.45 and ₹0.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ishan International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ishan International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ishan International is ₹0.95 and 52-week low of Ishan International is ₹0.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ishan International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ishan International has shown returns of -10.0% over the past day, -18.18% for the past month, -35.71% over 3 months, -50.0% over 1 year, -19.36% across 3 years, and -30.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ishan International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ishan International are 8.09 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ishan International News

More Ishan International News
Market Pulse