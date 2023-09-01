Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.29
|33.33
|35.52
|20.22
|-60.14
|-60.14
|-60.14
|0.99
|2.15
|28.18
|47.12
|71.47
|342.64
|340.94
|28.84
|29.51
|65.37
|86.26
|125.44
|251.75
|65.87
|11.61
|29.53
|124.22
|197.62
|209.39
|645.93
|280.80
|2.21
|-6.50
|3.03
|18.48
|37.79
|198.19
|219.40
|11.35
|7.59
|31.03
|39.18
|21.84
|342.40
|109.76
|18.36
|26.03
|66.09
|103.67
|32.70
|259.54
|195.83
|-0.86
|22.57
|128.32
|280.11
|389.50
|1,711.05
|823.56
|6.05
|15.12
|65.90
|128.65
|142.21
|2,923.15
|1,291.35
|0.58
|4.86
|60.05
|115.61
|186.97
|1,135.61
|442.79
|4.82
|14.01
|26.98
|41.20
|15.49
|609.44
|490.35
|7.17
|15.13
|15.22
|5.43
|0.76
|-7.41
|347.06
|2.79
|-1.27
|47.46
|93.61
|68.92
|373.56
|103.56
|9.47
|12.03
|39.90
|67.70
|85.45
|158.49
|85.32
|-0.82
|-4.61
|12.88
|57.57
|43.42
|21.45
|21.45
|13.23
|40.76
|149.79
|220.04
|195.52
|463.95
|115.05
|-0.04
|-14.60
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|2.30
|-9.06
|-5.40
|10.85
|-22.13
|50.81
|50.81
|13.63
|16.08
|66.28
|108.81
|196.26
|928.26
|406.92
|-0.94
|-3.24
|40.32
|94.90
|135.75
|295.61
|358.57
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|21 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ishan International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL1995PLC069144 and registration number is 069144. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ishan International Ltd. is ₹23.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ishan International Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ishan International Ltd. is 2.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ishan International Ltd. is ₹33.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ishan International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ishan International Ltd. is ₹86.10 and 52-week low of Ishan International Ltd. is ₹17.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.