Here's the live share price of Ishan International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ishan International
|0
|-18.18
|-35.71
|-43.75
|-50.00
|-19.36
|-30.42
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|-0.44
|7.64
|-0.31
|47.53
|77.74
|61.27
|48.56
|Suzlon Energy
|0.29
|-11.46
|-13.48
|-0.08
|-25.01
|37.18
|51.14
|Triveni Turbine
|5.78
|-0.02
|10.86
|26.64
|22.49
|17.26
|39.59
|TD Power Systems
|11.49
|12.51
|1.25
|57.71
|148.21
|70.21
|101.39
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-3.01
|0.86
|1.44
|-8.92
|-19.04
|21.79
|12.55
|LMW
|2.95
|5.59
|10.79
|4.37
|6.79
|7.25
|15.09
|Inox Wind
|-0.18
|-9.45
|-26.86
|-29.77
|-46.44
|14.55
|18.77
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|8.77
|-1.76
|-16.84
|-2.36
|-23.62
|31.76
|29.17
|Elecon Engineering Company
|4.49
|-14.02
|-22.18
|-8.79
|-20.89
|3.16
|42.33
|Omnitech Engineering
|-0.45
|14.83
|33.94
|182.22
|182.22
|41.32
|23.06
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.54
|7.70
|2.78
|12.97
|-16.69
|-1.71
|-1.03
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-1.36
|-12.20
|-24.28
|3.32
|-23.36
|3.55
|1.17
|Praj Industries
|4.22
|-9.96
|-19.46
|9.89
|-28.21
|-9.91
|-2.57
|Standard Engineering Technology
|2.14
|7.64
|96.46
|110.03
|68.97
|19.84
|11.47
|Lohia Corp
|-0.91
|7.22
|7.22
|7.22
|7.22
|2.35
|1.40
|John Cockerill India
|11.45
|11.30
|72.69
|85.13
|85.13
|22.79
|13.11
|DEE Development Engineers
|-7.20
|-2.69
|37.58
|194.06
|126.80
|23.37
|13.43
|GMM Pfaudler
|14.22
|28.66
|7.91
|2.33
|-23.50
|-11.96
|-8.81
|The Anup Engineering
|-12.74
|-15.73
|-13.22
|-6.11
|-19.48
|20.81
|30.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ishan International has declined 50.00% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (77.74%), Suzlon Energy (-25.01%), Triveni Turbine (22.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Ishan International has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (48.56%) and Suzlon Energy (51.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.47
|0.47
|10
|0.48
|0.48
|20
|0.51
|0.5
|50
|0.58
|0.56
|100
|0.62
|0.62
|200
|0.72
|0.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ishan International saw a drop in promoter holding to 48.33%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ishan International fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Ishan International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1995PLC069144 and registration number is 069144. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ishan International is ₹0.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ishan International is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Ishan International is ₹9.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ishan International are ₹0.45 and ₹0.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ishan International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ishan International is ₹0.95 and 52-week low of Ishan International is ₹0.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ishan International has shown returns of -10.0% over the past day, -18.18% for the past month, -35.71% over 3 months, -50.0% over 1 year, -19.36% across 3 years, and -30.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ishan International are 8.09 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global