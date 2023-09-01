Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.52
|14.04
|8.33
|1.56
|9.43
|-70.51
|-88.50
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.50
|6.37
|22.75
|31.55
|32.42
|182.34
|198.66
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.07
|11.68
|9.80
|6.18
|6.51
|118.50
|131.66
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.16
|-1.12
|-0.78
|26.47
|54.60
|358.15
|282.65
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.53
|15.90
|66.18
|93.05
|56.94
|800.00
|388.38
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|16 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45300GJ1995PLC027912 and registration number is 027912. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd. is ₹2.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd. is -55.08 and PB ratio of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd. is 0.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd. is ₹3.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd. is ₹4.34 and 52-week low of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd. is ₹2.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.