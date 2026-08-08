What is the share price of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters is ₹10.31 as on .

What kind of stock is Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters? The Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters? The market cap of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters is ₹6.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters are ₹10.31 and ₹10.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters is ₹19.38 and 52-week low of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters is ₹6.31 as on .

How has the Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters performed historically in terms of returns? The Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -34.75% for the past month, -42.37% over 3 months, 36.38% over 1 year, 59.1% across 3 years, and 26.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters are -28.09 and 1.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global