Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ISHAAN INFRASTRUCTURES & SHELTERS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.25 Closed
4.840.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.25₹3.25
₹3.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.38₹4.34
₹3.25
Open Price
₹3.25
Prev. Close
₹3.10
Volume
966

Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.25
  • R23.25
  • R33.25
  • Pivot
    3.25
  • S13.25
  • S23.25
  • S33.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 543.23
  • 103.943.28
  • 203.893.21
  • 503.713.07
  • 1003.753.08
  • 2003.723.23

Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.5214.048.331.569.43-70.51-88.50
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd. Share Holdings

Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
16 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd.

Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45300GJ1995PLC027912 and registration number is 027912. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kalpen Rameshchandra Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakeshkumar Devabhai Chavda
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Hetal Narendra Chavda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Maheshkumar Bhogilal Somani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd.?

The market cap of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd. is ₹2.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd. is -55.08 and PB ratio of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd. is 0.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd. is ₹3.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd. is ₹4.34 and 52-week low of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd. is ₹2.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data