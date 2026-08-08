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Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Share Price

NSE
BSE

ISHAAN INFRASTRUCTURES & SHELTERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.31 Closed
-4.98₹ -0.54
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.31₹10.31
₹10.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.31₹19.38
₹10.31
Open Price
₹10.31
Prev. Close
₹10.85
Volume
102

Source: Dion Global

Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters		-22.48-34.75-42.372.1836.3859.1026.36
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters has gained 36.38% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.0412.57
1014.5513.43
2015.0314.25
5015.614.86
10014.2914.25
20012.3412.76

Source: Dion Global

Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 98.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTIshaan Infra. - Intimation Of Resignation Of Statutory Auditor Of The Company
Aug 06, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTIshaan Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
Aug 01, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTIshaan Infra. - Disclosure Regarding Submission Of Application With Stock Exchanges For Re-Classification Of The Promoter Und
Jul 28, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTIshaan Infra. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 And 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requ
Jul 28, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTIshaan Infra. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 And 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requ

Source: Dion Global

About Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters

Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45300GJ1995PLC027912 and registration number is 027912. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Chaudhary
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kumar
    Additional Director
  • Ms. Pratima Srivastava
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Mamta Sharma
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Share Price

What is the share price of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters is ₹10.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters?

The Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters?

The market cap of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters is ₹6.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters are ₹10.31 and ₹10.31.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters is ₹19.38 and 52-week low of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters is ₹6.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -34.75% for the past month, -42.37% over 3 months, 36.38% over 1 year, 59.1% across 3 years, and 26.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters are -28.09 and 1.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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