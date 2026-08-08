Here's the live share price of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters
|-22.48
|-34.75
|-42.37
|2.18
|36.38
|59.10
|26.36
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters has gained 36.38% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.04
|12.57
|10
|14.55
|13.43
|20
|15.03
|14.25
|50
|15.6
|14.86
|100
|14.29
|14.25
|200
|12.34
|12.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 98.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Ishaan Infra. - Intimation Of Resignation Of Statutory Auditor Of The Company
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Ishaan Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Ishaan Infra. - Disclosure Regarding Submission Of Application With Stock Exchanges For Re-Classification Of The Promoter Und
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Ishaan Infra. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 And 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requ
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Ishaan Infra. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 And 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requ
Source: Dion Global
Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45300GJ1995PLC027912 and registration number is 027912. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters is ₹10.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters is ₹6.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters are ₹10.31 and ₹10.31.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters is ₹19.38 and 52-week low of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters is ₹6.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, -34.75% for the past month, -42.37% over 3 months, 36.38% over 1 year, 59.1% across 3 years, and 26.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ishaan Infrastructures & Shelters are -28.09 and 1.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global