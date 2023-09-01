Follow Us

ISF LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.74 Closed
-3.33-0.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ISF Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.60₹1.85
₹1.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.57₹3.75
₹1.74
Open Price
₹1.76
Prev. Close
₹1.80
Volume
2,55,957

ISF Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.86
  • R21.98
  • R32.11
  • Pivot
    1.73
  • S11.61
  • S21.48
  • S31.36

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.781.79
  • 102.851.76
  • 202.971.73
  • 503.241.75
  • 1003.581.89
  • 2008.22.44

ISF Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.436.10-4.92-19.44-51.26163.64370.27
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

ISF Ltd. Share Holdings

ISF Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & ESOP
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ISF Ltd.

ISF Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1988PLC076648 and registration number is 076648. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Dang
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prem Jain Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kanth kothuru
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Gayathri Muttur Nagaraj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hargovind Sachdev
    Independent Director

FAQs on ISF Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ISF Ltd.?

The market cap of ISF Ltd. is ₹16.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ISF Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ISF Ltd. is -80.93 and PB ratio of ISF Ltd. is 1.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ISF Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ISF Ltd. is ₹1.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ISF Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ISF Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ISF Ltd. is ₹3.75 and 52-week low of ISF Ltd. is ₹1.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

