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ISF Share Price

NSE
BSE

ISF

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of ISF along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.70 Closed
2.94₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ISF Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.69₹0.73
₹0.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.60₹1.19
₹0.70
Open Price
₹0.69
Prev. Close
₹0.68
Volume
78,563

Source: Dion Global

ISF Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ISF		1.457.69-23.91-29.29-36.94-25.16-28.70
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ISF has declined 36.94% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, ISF has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

ISF Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ISF Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.70.72
100.70.71
200.680.7
500.750.74
1000.830.8
2000.90.9

Source: Dion Global

ISF Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ISF remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ISF Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTISF - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting
Jul 06, 2026, 06:52 PM IST ISTISF - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 16, 2026, 02:45 AM IST ISTISF - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23 (9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
May 16, 2026, 02:41 AM IST ISTISF - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
May 16, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTISF - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About ISF

ISF Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1988PLC076648 and registration number is 076648. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Dang
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Gayathri Muttur Nagaraj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hargovind Sachdev
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhupendra Kaushik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Verma Kumar
    Additional Director

FAQs on ISF Share Price

What is the share price of ISF?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ISF is ₹0.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ISF?

The ISF is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ISF?

The market cap of ISF is ₹6.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ISF?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ISF are ₹0.73 and ₹0.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ISF?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ISF stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ISF is ₹1.19 and 52-week low of ISF is ₹0.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ISF performed historically in terms of returns?

The ISF has shown returns of 2.94% over the past day, 7.69% for the past month, -23.91% over 3 months, -36.94% over 1 year, -25.16% across 3 years, and -28.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ISF?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ISF are -4.00 and 0.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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