What is the Market Cap of ISF Ltd.? The market cap of ISF Ltd. is ₹16.53 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ISF Ltd.? P/E ratio of ISF Ltd. is -80.93 and PB ratio of ISF Ltd. is 1.17 as on .

What is the share price of ISF Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ISF Ltd. is ₹1.74 as on .