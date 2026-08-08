What is the share price of ISF? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ISF is ₹0.70 as on .

What kind of stock is ISF? The ISF is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ISF? The market cap of ISF is ₹6.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ISF? Today’s highest and lowest price of ISF are ₹0.73 and ₹0.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ISF? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ISF stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ISF is ₹1.19 and 52-week low of ISF is ₹0.60 as on .

How has the ISF performed historically in terms of returns? The ISF has shown returns of 2.94% over the past day, 7.69% for the past month, -23.91% over 3 months, -36.94% over 1 year, -25.16% across 3 years, and -28.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ISF? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ISF are -4.00 and 0.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global