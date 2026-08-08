Here's the live share price of ISF along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ISF
|1.45
|7.69
|-23.91
|-29.29
|-36.94
|-25.16
|-28.70
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ISF has declined 36.94% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, ISF has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.7
|0.72
|10
|0.7
|0.71
|20
|0.68
|0.7
|50
|0.75
|0.74
|100
|0.83
|0.8
|200
|0.9
|0.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ISF remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|ISF - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting
|Jul 06, 2026, 06:52 PM IST IST
|ISF - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 16, 2026, 02:45 AM IST IST
|ISF - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23 (9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|May 16, 2026, 02:41 AM IST IST
|ISF - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|May 16, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|ISF - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
ISF Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1988PLC076648 and registration number is 076648. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ISF is ₹0.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ISF is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ISF is ₹6.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ISF are ₹0.73 and ₹0.69.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ISF stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ISF is ₹1.19 and 52-week low of ISF is ₹0.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ISF has shown returns of 2.94% over the past day, 7.69% for the past month, -23.91% over 3 months, -36.94% over 1 year, -25.16% across 3 years, and -28.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ISF are -4.00 and 0.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global