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iSERA Lifesciences Share Price

NSE
BSE

ISERA LIFESCIENCES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of iSERA Lifesciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹110.29 Closed
2.00₹ 2.16
As on Jun 17, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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iSERA Lifesciences Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹110.29₹110.29
₹110.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.50₹110.29
₹110.29
Open Price
₹110.29
Prev. Close
₹108.13
Volume
56,456

Source: Dion Global

iSERA Lifesciences Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
iSERA Lifesciences		10.3842.33134.11674.516,924.84320.82171.33
Tata Consultancy Services		3.19-2.70-7.07-30.92-36.77-11.53-7.71
Infosys		1.141.37-6.04-27.71-29.39-3.66-5.00
HCL Technologies		3.041.71-11.70-29.49-32.580.843.41
Wipro		3.07-4.03-3.56-29.36-29.83-0.99-7.97
Tech Mahindra		-1.391.938.60-7.60-15.0610.076.18
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		3.768.1623.5039.1451.9014.958.72
LTM		1.17-2.19-4.72-36.25-27.61-7.55-0.87
Oracle Financial Services Software		-0.270.3349.6022.21-2.9734.6421.39
Persistent Systems		2.272.0111.34-19.72-16.8926.8731.61
Coforge		4.538.6736.46-20.59-20.3317.1012.98
Mphasis		1.548.7112.56-18.60-13.187.612.76
Tata Technologies		2.0822.9747.4720.564.69-16.19-10.05
Hexaware Technologies		-2.543.5823.78-34.18-39.56-12.98-8.01
Tata Elxsi		0.01-1.48-0.21-17.60-36.23-18.931.84
KPIT Technologies		2.456.2114.99-35.67-46.25-11.1525.75
Black Box		0.468.8397.05103.73103.6795.9431.74
Pine Labs		0.90-1.46-5.81-32.65-39.63-15.49-9.60
Fractal Analytics		4.665.4222.3314.9614.964.762.83
TBO Tek		18.5829.0024.02-13.3613.841.280.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, iSERA Lifesciences has gained 6924.84% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-36.77%), Infosys (-29.39%), HCL Technologies (-32.58%). From a 5 year perspective, iSERA Lifesciences has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-7.71%) and Infosys (-5.00%).

iSERA Lifesciences Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

iSERA Lifesciences Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5101.95101.73
1095.6496.52
2086.5789.04
5071.8973.68
10050.5156.73
20029.0438.61

Source: Dion Global

iSERA Lifesciences Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, iSERA Lifesciences saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.62%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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iSERA Lifesciences Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 11, 2026, 06:41 PM IST ISTCovidh Technologies - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of Isera Lifesciences Limited (Formerly Known As
May 23, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTCovidh Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
May 22, 2026, 01:45 AM IST ISTCovidh Technologies - We Hereby Submit The Declaration W.R.T. Non Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI LODR
May 22, 2026, 01:36 AM IST ISTCovidh Technologies - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome Of The Board Meeting
May 22, 2026, 01:33 AM IST ISTCovidh Technologies - We Hereby Submitted The Financial Result For The Financial Year Ended 31 March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About iSERA Lifesciences

Covidh Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1993PLC015306 and registration number is 015306. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Jayshree Suresh Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Prabhakar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mangina Srinivas Rao
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Apurva Pradeep Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on iSERA Lifesciences Share Price

What is the share price of iSERA Lifesciences?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for iSERA Lifesciences is ₹110.29 as on Jun 17, 2026.

What kind of stock is iSERA Lifesciences?

The iSERA Lifesciences is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of iSERA Lifesciences?

The market cap of iSERA Lifesciences is ₹116.91 Cr as on Jun 17, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of iSERA Lifesciences?

Today’s highest and lowest price of iSERA Lifesciences are ₹110.29 and ₹110.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of iSERA Lifesciences?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which iSERA Lifesciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of iSERA Lifesciences is ₹110.29 and 52-week low of iSERA Lifesciences is ₹1.50 as on Jun 17, 2026.

How has the iSERA Lifesciences performed historically in terms of returns?

The iSERA Lifesciences has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, 42.33% for the past month, 134.11% over 3 months, 6924.84% over 1 year, 320.82% across 3 years, and 171.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of iSERA Lifesciences?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of iSERA Lifesciences are 0.00 and 1,040.47 on Jun 17, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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