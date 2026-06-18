What is the share price of iSERA Lifesciences? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for iSERA Lifesciences is ₹110.29 as on .

What kind of stock is iSERA Lifesciences? The iSERA Lifesciences is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of iSERA Lifesciences? The market cap of iSERA Lifesciences is ₹116.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of iSERA Lifesciences? Today’s highest and lowest price of iSERA Lifesciences are ₹110.29 and ₹110.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of iSERA Lifesciences? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which iSERA Lifesciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of iSERA Lifesciences is ₹110.29 and 52-week low of iSERA Lifesciences is ₹1.50 as on .

How has the iSERA Lifesciences performed historically in terms of returns? The iSERA Lifesciences has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, 42.33% for the past month, 134.11% over 3 months, 6924.84% over 1 year, 320.82% across 3 years, and 171.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of iSERA Lifesciences? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of iSERA Lifesciences are 0.00 and 1,040.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global