Here's the live share price of iSERA Lifesciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|iSERA Lifesciences
|10.38
|42.33
|134.11
|674.51
|6,924.84
|320.82
|171.33
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.19
|-2.70
|-7.07
|-30.92
|-36.77
|-11.53
|-7.71
|Infosys
|1.14
|1.37
|-6.04
|-27.71
|-29.39
|-3.66
|-5.00
|HCL Technologies
|3.04
|1.71
|-11.70
|-29.49
|-32.58
|0.84
|3.41
|Wipro
|3.07
|-4.03
|-3.56
|-29.36
|-29.83
|-0.99
|-7.97
|Tech Mahindra
|-1.39
|1.93
|8.60
|-7.60
|-15.06
|10.07
|6.18
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|3.76
|8.16
|23.50
|39.14
|51.90
|14.95
|8.72
|LTM
|1.17
|-2.19
|-4.72
|-36.25
|-27.61
|-7.55
|-0.87
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|-0.27
|0.33
|49.60
|22.21
|-2.97
|34.64
|21.39
|Persistent Systems
|2.27
|2.01
|11.34
|-19.72
|-16.89
|26.87
|31.61
|Coforge
|4.53
|8.67
|36.46
|-20.59
|-20.33
|17.10
|12.98
|Mphasis
|1.54
|8.71
|12.56
|-18.60
|-13.18
|7.61
|2.76
|Tata Technologies
|2.08
|22.97
|47.47
|20.56
|4.69
|-16.19
|-10.05
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.54
|3.58
|23.78
|-34.18
|-39.56
|-12.98
|-8.01
|Tata Elxsi
|0.01
|-1.48
|-0.21
|-17.60
|-36.23
|-18.93
|1.84
|KPIT Technologies
|2.45
|6.21
|14.99
|-35.67
|-46.25
|-11.15
|25.75
|Black Box
|0.46
|8.83
|97.05
|103.73
|103.67
|95.94
|31.74
|Pine Labs
|0.90
|-1.46
|-5.81
|-32.65
|-39.63
|-15.49
|-9.60
|Fractal Analytics
|4.66
|5.42
|22.33
|14.96
|14.96
|4.76
|2.83
|TBO Tek
|18.58
|29.00
|24.02
|-13.36
|13.84
|1.28
|0.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, iSERA Lifesciences has gained 6924.84% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-36.77%), Infosys (-29.39%), HCL Technologies (-32.58%). From a 5 year perspective, iSERA Lifesciences has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-7.71%) and Infosys (-5.00%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|101.95
|101.73
|10
|95.64
|96.52
|20
|86.57
|89.04
|50
|71.89
|73.68
|100
|50.51
|56.73
|200
|29.04
|38.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, iSERA Lifesciences saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.62%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 11, 2026, 06:41 PM IST IST
|Covidh Technologies - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of Isera Lifesciences Limited (Formerly Known As
|May 23, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Covidh Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|May 22, 2026, 01:45 AM IST IST
|Covidh Technologies - We Hereby Submit The Declaration W.R.T. Non Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI LODR
|May 22, 2026, 01:36 AM IST IST
|Covidh Technologies - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|May 22, 2026, 01:33 AM IST IST
|Covidh Technologies - We Hereby Submitted The Financial Result For The Financial Year Ended 31 March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Covidh Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1993PLC015306 and registration number is 015306. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for iSERA Lifesciences is ₹110.29 as on Jun 17, 2026.
The iSERA Lifesciences is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of iSERA Lifesciences is ₹116.91 Cr as on Jun 17, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of iSERA Lifesciences are ₹110.29 and ₹110.29.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which iSERA Lifesciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of iSERA Lifesciences is ₹110.29 and 52-week low of iSERA Lifesciences is ₹1.50 as on Jun 17, 2026.
The iSERA Lifesciences has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, 42.33% for the past month, 134.11% over 3 months, 6924.84% over 1 year, 320.82% across 3 years, and 171.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of iSERA Lifesciences are 0.00 and 1,040.47 on Jun 17, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global