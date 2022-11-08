Is stock market closed today? Trading on BSE, NSE to remain suspended on Guru Nanank Jayanti

Share Market Holidays November 2022: The Indian share market will remain closed today (8 November) on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The currency markets will also remain shut. While trading in the commodities segment will remain suspended in the morning session, trading will resume in the evening session from 5 PM to 11:30 PM. Trading in the Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended. There will be no action in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment, according to the list of stock market holidays 2022 available on the official BSE website.

The Commodity Derivatives Segment and India’s largest commodities exchange Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will be closed for trading on 8 November in the first half of the trading session (between 9 AM and 5 PM). Trading will resume in the evening session from 5 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM. The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX), which is the agricultural commodity exchange, will be closed for trading in both sessions on 8 November. In this calendar year, there were total of 13 trading holidays according to the BSE, NSE trading calendar and the 8 November holiday would be the last holiday of 2022.

Note that these holidays are declared by stock exchanges well in advance. “The exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary,” says an NSE note on stock market holidays.

Stock market holidays in 2022

Gurunanak Jayanti will be the last holiday on Dalal Street. In October, trading at BSE and NSE was closed on three occasions namely Dussehra, Diwali and Diwali Balipratipada. Stock market was closed on 5 October for Dussehra celebration whereas there was no regular session on 24 October due to Diwali festival. However, on the 24th, a special ‘Muhurat Trading’ session took place for an hour from 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM. Stock market was closed on 26 October as well for Diwali Balipratipada. Total number of stock holidays on Dalal Street notified on BSE for this calendar year is 13 and Gurunanak Jayanti is 13th and last stock market holiday of 2022.

In the previous session, equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 230 points to reclaim the 61,000-mark on Monday, propelled by robust buying in auto, energy and metal stocks amid a firm trend in global equities. A strong rupee against the US dollar and persistent foreign capital inflows also supported the domestic equities. In a highly volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 234.79 points or 0.39% higher at 61,185.15. The index witnessed a high of 61,401.54 and a low of 60,714.36 during the session. The broader NSE Nifty rose by 85.65 points or 0.47% to end at 18,202.80 points.