Stock market holidays in August: BSE, NSE to remain shut today on Ganesh Chaturthi, currency trading closed

Stock Market Holiday Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Stock Market closed today: Indian stock market will be closed today (August 31) on account of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022. Both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will be closed for trading for the entire session between 9:15 and 3:30 pm. Currency and derivatives markets will also remain shut for trading on Wednesday. There will be no action in the equity segment, equity derivative segment and SLB Segment either, according to the list of stock market holidays 2022, available on the official BSE website.

Is stock market open today?

MCX, meanwhile, will remain closed for trading in the morning session between 9 am and 5 pm. It will resume trading in the evening session from 5 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm. As for the Commodity Derivative Segment, the morning session will be closed, whereas the evening session will be open. In this month, the stock market was closed on August 9 and August 15 on account of Muharram and Independence Day, respectively.

Also Read: Sensex, Nifty soar 2.5% in broad-based rally; here’s what fuelled today’s Dalal Street rally

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays

After the holiday on August 31, the trading markets will remain shut on four more occasions in 2022 in the months October and November. In October, the Indian stock market will be closed on 5 October (Wednesday), 24 October (Monday) and 26 October (Wednesday) owing to Dussehra, Diwali or Laxmi Pujan, and Diwali Balipratipada festivals respectively.

In November, there will just be one trading holiday. The stock market will be closed on 8 November (Tuesday), on account of Gurunanak Jayanti. According to the BSE holiday calendar, there are 13 declared trading holidays during the calendar year 2022.

Markets on Tuesday:

In the previous trading session on August 30 (Tuesday), domestic equities settled sharply higher. Both benchmark indices staged a stellar recovery rally a day after the market witnessed strong selling pressure due to the ultra-hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve. BSE Sensex closed 1,564 points or 2.7% higher at 59,537 and NSE Nifty 50 surged 446 points or 2.58% to close at 17,759. BSE Midcap and smallcap indices also participated in the rally. S&P BSE Midcap index jumped 2 per cent or 491 points to end at 25,408, while S&P BSE Smallcap added 1.4 per cent or 396 points to settle at 28,651.

Also Read: Indian equities to remain under pressure in near term; add largecap banks, auto, realty stocks

How to trade on Thursday

Analysts say that currently markets are at premium valuations, and continued support from foreign investors has aided domestic stocks to inch higher. “Markets made a remarkable recovery and gained over two and a half percent amid mixed global cues. Markets have completely engulfed the recent decline with a decisive up move however sustainability would be critical for a further uptick. While the global cues are still mixed, upcoming domestic data like core sector and auto sales numbers will be on the radar for cues. We recommend maintaining a positive yet cautious stance and suggest preferring top-performing sectors like banking, financials, auto, FMCG and realty for long positions,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking.