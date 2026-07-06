PSU oil and gas producer ONGC is back in the limelight as crude prices trend lower globally. . The brokerage firm, Motilal Oswal, upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’. It has given a target price of Rs 288. This implies an upside potential of around 22% from the current market price.

According to the brokerage report, the upgrade is based on three key factors – attractive valuations, improving production growth and the government’s continued focus on strengthening India’s energy security.

The brokerage believes ONGC is well placed to benefit from higher production and favourable industry trends over the next few years.

Motilal Oswal on ONGC

Brokerage Rating Target Price Upside Potential Motilal Oswal Buy Rs 288 Around 22%

According to the brokerage report, ONGC currently trades at valuations that remain below its long-term average, making it attractive compared with its earnings outlook. “Upgrade ONGC to Buy,” the Motilal Oswal report said.

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Why is the brokerage positive on ONGC?

One of the biggest reasons behind the upgrade is the improving outlook for global crude oil prices.

Motilal Oswal has raised its Brent crude oil price estimates to $84.2 dollars per barrel for FY27 and $75 dollars per barrel for FY28 from $75/$65 per bbl earlier. .

The brokerage believes crude prices could remain supported because global oil inventories are unlikely to normalise quickly.

“While a peace MOU has been reached in West Asia, according to forecasts by the US EIA and our view, OECD commercial inventories of crude oil and liquid products are unlikely to normalize for CY26 and 1HCY27. This is likely to keep crude prices elevated,” the report said.

According to the brokerage report, this stronger oil price outlook is expected to improve ONGC’s earnings over the next two financial years.

Motilal on ONGC: Production growth could support earnings

Another factor supporting the brokerage’s view is ONGC’s improving production pipeline.

Motilal Oswal report noted that it expects overall production volumes to grow by around 2.6%, led by 1.6% growth in oil production and 3.7% growth in natural gas production between FY26 and FY28.

The brokerage believes major projects such as the Daman Upside Development Project (DUDP), KG-98/2 offshore field and the government’s Samudra Manthan initiative will contribute to higher production.

“Expect 2.6% volume CAGR over FY26-28,” the report noted.

As per the report, the Daman project has already started operations and is expected to gradually increase gas production over the next two years. Similarly, the output from the KG-98/2 field is also expected to improve as more facilities become operational.

Energy security remains a long-term theme

India’s dependence on imported crude oil continues to remain high, making domestic production an important policy focus.

“Energy security could be a decade-long theme,” Motilal Oswal report said.

The brokerage noted that the government has increased its focus on exploration, expanding strategic petroleum reserves and encouraging domestic companies to raise production.

According to the report, ONGC is also investing heavily in offshore exploration, with projects in the Western Offshore Basin expected to strengthen production visibility over the medium term.

ONGC: Dividend yield adds to the investment case

Motilal Oswal believes ONGC could continue offering an attractive dividend yield.

According to the brokerage report, it has factored in a dividend payout ratio of around 40% for FY27, implying a dividend yield of nearly 6% at the current market price.

The brokerage also expects ONGC’s natural gas price realisation to improve as a larger share of production qualifies for higher prices under the new-well gas policy.

“We are modeling only a 2.6% volume CAGR for ONGC,” the report added.

What are the risks?

Motilal Oswal has highlighted a few risks that investors should watch.

Weaker-than-expected crude oil prices, delays in major projects such as DUDP and KG-98/2, or changes in government regulations and gas pricing policies could affect ONGC’s earnings outlook, as per the brokerage house report.

Despite these risks, the brokerage believes the combination of stronger crude prices, improving production, attractive valuations and healthy dividend expectations supports its positive stance.

Disclaimer: This article outlines a specific brokerage upgrade and target price for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) by Motilal Oswal. This commentary is presented for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation to buy or sell securities. Equity investments in the energy and commodities sector are subject to elevated market risks, including global crude oil price volatility, geopolitical shifts, and regulatory variations by the Government of India. Past performance or forward-looking brokerage estimates are not reliable indicators of future outcomes. Readers should consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment choices. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.