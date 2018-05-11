Is Mark Zuckerberg running Facebook as a dictator? This $224 billion investor tells what’s wrong

Facebook’s key investor said that there’s a problem with having one person in charge. (Image: Reuters)

Nearly after a month of Facebook’s data scandal, a key investor has raised questions on the management of the company, saying that it is being run like a dictatorship. Christopher Ailman, the chief investment officer of $224.4 billion California State Teachers’ Retirement System told CNBC that “there’s a problem with having one person (CEO Mark Zuckerberg) in charge of the company”.

“When Facebook changed its structure to take public money in, they should have changed their structure to a more open board structure,” he told CNBC. A dual class structure of Facebook’s voting rights makes Mark Zuckerberg hold a majority in the company. In dual-class structure, Class B shareholders — Mark Zuckerberg and other company insiders — have 10 votes each share as against Class A shareholders, who have only 1 vote per share.

Christopher Ailman, who owns $650.4 million in Facebook shares, also questioned the dual class structure of voting rights in an op-ed in Financial Times. “Why does Mr. Zuckerberg need the entrenchment factor of a dual-class structure? Is it because he does not want governance to evolve with the rest of his company? If so, this American dream is now akin to a dictatorship,” he wrote in the newspaper.

However, Facebook downplayed the concern and said that the capital structure of the company contributes to stability and helps focus long-term strategy. Christopher Ailman deleted Facebook last month after the Cambridge Analytica data controversy and does not plan to return anytime soon.

On March 17, it was reported how upstart voter-profiling company Cambridge Analytica harvested private information from the Facebook profiles of more than 50 million users without their permission, following which Mark Zuckerberg-led social networking company faced ire from lawmakers in the United States and Britain.