Indian equity markets have staged a comeback in the last few weeks, with benchmark indices rising in ten of the 12 sessions in November. One of the key triggers for this was the return of foreign investors and the way it helped lift sentiment.

On Tuesday, November 17, the Nifty hit a nine-month high, regaining the 25,500 level for the first time since the war in West Asia began. Elevated crude oil prices, a falling rupee, the global AI trade, and persistent selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had dampened sentiment for far too long.

With some of these headwinds easing, market participants are wondering whether foreign investors will pour more into India or will they take a step back?

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FII inflows: Leading sectors

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have poured Rs 88,000 crore into Indian equities over the past 11 sessions, starting October 30, up to November 16. The highest flows over these two weeks were witnessed on November 5 at Rs 14,974 crore, followed by Rs 13,749 crore on November 6 and Rs 12,563 crore on November 11.

The financial sectors, especially banks, telecom and automobiles have seen a major chunk of these flows. “The correction in the market had made the valuations in these segments attractive and the risk-reward ratio turned favourable in many bluechips which continues to do well,” V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said.

Moreover, banks could also benefit with expectations of another repo rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India, a sector where FPI position is building, Garima Kapoor, Deputy Head of Research & Economist at Elara Capital, said.

Is the FII buying trend sustainable?

Vijayakumar said the flows appear sustainable since there is a global rotation away from the AI trade. “More importantly, the earnings growth in India has improved significantly, as reflected in the Q2 results,” Vijayakumar added.

Apart from the Indian equities being a hedge for the AI-trade, what’s working for FPIs in India is finally the recognition that earnings are resilient, Kapoor said.

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, the Nifty 50 delivered a 27% YoY net profit growth for the September quarter, in-line with its expectations of 24% growth. This was led by Reliance Industries, ONGC, Tata Motors PV, JSW Steel, and SBI. These five companies contributed 46% to the incremental YoY accretion in earnings.

Elara’s Kapoor said most FPIs they are speaking to “are looking to trim underweight positions on India or looking to hike allocations.”

“Rate hikes and higher inflation in India is not expected to disrupt the FPI’s appetite for India as inflation is rising everywhere and not an India specific phenomenon,” she added.

Geojit’s Vijayakumar said rising inflation and the possibility of two rate hikes of 25 bps each in December and February are negatives, but these are already discounted by the market and will be countered by the tailwinds from impressive earnings growth and stability and appreciation in the rupee.

Why analysts see FII buying continuing in near-term

Analysts expect FIIs to continue their buying spree in Indian equities. These inflows will mainly be driven by strong earnings growth, a global rotation away from the AI-trade, and an appreciating local currency.