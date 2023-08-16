IRFC, Oil India, SBFC Finance, Bank of Maharashtra among 97 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 21 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading in the red zone on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty 50 plunged 49.05 points or 0.25% to 19,385.50 and BSE Sensex tanked 125.40 points or 0.19% to 65,266.95. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty plunged 0.62%, Nifty Auto fell 0.27%, Nifty Financial Services tumbled 0.68%, Nifty Private Bank fell 0.73%, and Nifty Media sank 1.01%, while Nifty FMCG rose 0.15%, Nifty IT surged 0.77%, Nifty Media gained 0.28%, Nifty Pharma climbed 0.40%. INDIGO, SBFC Finance, HDFC Bank, Cochin Shipyard, ICICI Bank, Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders were among the most active stocks on the NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

AGRITECH, AJANTA Pharma, APAR Industries, APL Apollo Tubes, Arman Financial Services, Arvind, Ashapura Minechem, AXISCADES Technologies, Balaji Telefilms, Banco Products [I], B. L. Kashyap and Sons, Bombay Dyeing & Mfg Company, Cochin Shipyard, Coforge, Control Print, CPSE ETF, DiGiSPICE Technologies, Electrosteel Castings, Electronics Mart India, Finolex Industries, Gensol Engineering, GE T&D India, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Hatsun Agro Product, HBL Power Systems, Hindustan Construction Company, Hind Rectifiers, HP Adhesives, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Intellect Design Arena, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Isgec Heavy Engineering, The Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Jai Balaji Industries, Jindal Drilling And Industries, Jain Irrigation Systems, Jain Irrigation Systems, Jubilant Industries, Jupiter Wagons, Kajaria Ceramics, Kalyan Jewellers India, Kernex Microsystems [India], Kothari Sugars And Chemicals, Kaveri Seed Company, Bank of Maharashtra, Man Infraconstruction, Manorama Industries, Metro Brands, MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, NAVA, Newgen Software Technologies, Oracle Financial Services Software, Oil India, PAKKA, Paramount Communications, Patel Engineering, Pennar Industries, Prakash Pipes, Pricol, Prime Securities, PTC Industries, Rategain Travel Technologies, Religare Enterprises, Repro India, Responsive Industries, R. S. Software [India], R Systems International, Safari Industries [India], Sah Polymers, Saksoft, Sat Industries, SBFC Finance, Suratwwala Business Group, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Skipper, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Texmo Pipes and Products, Themis Medicare, Tilaknagar Industries, Trent, TV18 Broadcast, Varun Beverages, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Vimta Labs, VLS Finance, Voltamp Transformers, Windlas Biotech, Zen Technologies and Zota Health Care were among the 97 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Atam Valves, Allcargo Terminals, Genesys International Corporation, Meghmani Organics, SBFC Finance, Transindia Real Estate, UPL and Vedanta were among the 21 stocks that hit 52-week lows today.

Volume Gainers

InterGlobe Aviation, IIFL Securities, Udayshivakumar Infra, Pennar Industries, Creative Newtech, Arman Financial Services, Superhouse, Cochin Shipyard, Texmo Pipes and Products, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Oracle Financial Services Software, Gujarat State Petronet and Balaji Amines were among the volume gainers.