IRCTC shares tank 5% as government announces stake sale via OFS

IRCTC shares sank 5% as the government announced an OFS (offer for sale) for up to 5% of the stake in IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation). The scrip touched an intraday low of Rs 696.35 on NSE. The floor price for the OFS is set at Rs 680 per share, and at this price, the government will net Rs 2,720 crore after offloading their stake. The government will sell 2.5% of their stake first, with the option to sell an additional 2.5%, totaling 4 crore equity shares.

The price of Rs 680 comes in at a 7% discount to Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 734.70 on the BSE. Currently, the Indian government owns a 67% stake in the company, which has a market cap of Rs 58,792 crore.

“The Promoter proposes to sell up to 2,00,00,000 Equity Shares of the Company on December 15, 2022, (“T day”) for non-Retail Investors only and on December 16, 2022 (*T+l day”) for Retail Investors and for non-Retail Investors who choose to carry forward their unallotted bids,” said the company in a statement filed with the exchanges.

Therefore, retail investors will only have the opportunity to place their bids for these discounted shares on Friday while non-retail investors can bid today onwards. 25% of these shares will be set aside for insurance companies and mutual funds while 10% will be reserved for retail investors.

This sale comes as the government aims to achieve its divestment target of Rs 65,000 crore for FY23. So far, the government has managed to raise Rs 28,383 crore from divestments this fiscal year. The previous divestment came when the government offloaded its shares from private sector lender Axis Bank, totaling Rs 3,839 crore last month.