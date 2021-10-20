IRCTC share price tanks nearly 50% from record high; what should investors do now? Buy, sell, hold?

Analysts say that extreme overvaluation often results in faster corrections as well which is currently being observed in midcap and smallcap stocks including IRCTC.

IRCTC share price tanked over 46 per cent from all-time high hit in the previous session, to Rs 4,371 apiece on BSE on Wednesday. The market capitalisation of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has declined to Rs 69,936 crore in intra-day trade today. It touched Rs 1.02 lakh crore in intra-day trade on Tuesday. The stock rose to a record high of Rs 6,393 apiece in yesterday’s intraday deals. Analysts say that extreme overvaluation often results in faster corrections as well which is currently being observed in midcap and smallcap stocks including IRCTC. “Technically, 4520 is immediate support. If broken on a closing basis 4140 is a possibility. Rs 5000 will now act as a strong resistance,” AR Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer, Tips2Trades, told Financial Express Online.

IRCTC stock has been witnessing volatile profit-taking by institutional participants. Any slip in price offers an opportunity to buy for investors, an analyst said. “However, it is strongly recommended that looking at valuations, investors should enter this scrip only with an investment horizon of two years or more,” Milan Vaishnav, CMT, MSTA, Consulting Technical Analyst and founder, Gemstone Equity Research & Advisory Services, told Financial Express Online. Vaishnav also advised traders to use any more up move to exit as it is showing highly influenced and controlled moves defying market technicals which may be harmful to the traders.

In the traded volume terms, nearly 10 lakh IRCTC shares have exchanged hands on BSE, while a total of 1.21 crore scrips traded on NSE, so far in the day. It may be noted that next week, on 28 October 2021, IRCTC shares will turn ex-date for the stock split in the ratio of 1:5. The company has fixed 29 October 2021, as the record date to ascertain the name of shareholders entitled for subdivision or split of shares of Rs 10 each into five equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each. The board of IRCTC approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:5 in August this year.

