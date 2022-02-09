IRCTC share price jumps over 3.5% on stellar Q3 results; stock may rally 60% in one-year time frame

IRCTC share price surged over 3.5 per cent to Rs 868.10 apiece on BSE, after the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 208 crore during the third quarter.

IRCTC share price surged over 3.5 per cent to Rs 868.10 apiece on BSE, after the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 208 crore during the third quarter of FY22. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation stock is still 47 per cent down from its 52-week high touched in October last year. IRCTC’s board has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share each for the financial year 2021-22. It has fixed Friday, 18 February, as record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend for the same. “Despite strong Q3FY22 earnings, IRCTC stock price remains subdued due to weak global sentiment leading to significant pressure on mid & small cap stocks,” Pavitraa Shetty, Co-founder & Trainer, Tips2Trades, told Financial Express Online.

Shetty also added saying that technically, only a daily close above Rs 870 apiece would lead to strong buying in IRCTC for a target of Rs 900-945 per share. It may be noted that IRCTC had fixed 29 October 2021 as the record day for the stock split in the ratio of 1:5. Before the split, stock had rallied to Rs 6,375.

IRCTC’s revenue from operations gained over 141 per cent to Rs 540 crore in October-December quarter of FY22 as compared to Rs 224 crore in Q3FY21. Analysts said that the steep surge in net profit is mainly led by contribution from all the segments and low base of last year. “The company has also declared an interim dividend and the recent Budget announcement on additional Vande Bharat trains is going to benefit IRCTC share price in long term,” Ravi Singh, VP & Head of Research, Share India Securities, said. Singh also added that at current juncture, technical setup is suggesting a target of 950 levels in near term.

In the traded volume terms, nearly 5 lakh IRCTC shares have exchanged hands on BSE, while a total of 60.27 lakh scrips traded on NSE, so far in the day. “IRCTC has reported great results in all parameters. Investors can look to buy the IRCTC stock on dips, keeping a target price of Rs 1,350 within one year time frame,” Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman, GCL Securities, said.