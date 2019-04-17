IRCTC, IRFC IPOs by September; govt eyes Rs 1,500 crore fundraising

By: | Published: April 17, 2019 4:15 PM

The government is targeting to raise about Rs 1,500 crore from initial public offerings (IPOs) of two railway companies -- IRCTC and IRFC -- by September, an official said.

IPO, Primary Market, IPO Market, Mint Money, Investors, Invest In IPO, आईपीओ, आईपीओ मार्केट में दिखने लगी हलचलA final call on this would be taken by the Union Cabinet.

The government is targeting to raise about Rs 1,500 crore from initial public offerings (IPOs) of two railway companies — IRCTC and IRFC — by September, an official said. The finance ministry earlier this year initiated the process of launching an IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) but the company has told the railway ministry that their borrowing cost will go up if it gets listed, the official said. A final call on this would be taken by the Union Cabinet.

“We are working to bring IPO of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and IRFC by September. IRFC may have to go to Cabinet again after elections,” an official said.

Also read: RIL, ICICI Bank shares returned this much since 2014; CLSA’s top picks ahead of election

IRFC raises funds from capital markets and through borrowing for funding expansion plans of the Indian Railways. IRCTC handles the catering and tourism activity of the railways. While IRCTC IPO could fetch about Rs 500 crore, public offering of IRCTC could garner close to Rs 1,000 crore to the government.

“The draft red herring prospectus would be soon filed with market regulator Sebi for IRCTC and for IRFC, it would be after the elections get over and the government is formed,” the official added.

Earlier this month, the government raised about Rs 480 crore by selling 12.12 per cent stake in Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL). In April 2017, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved listing of five railway companies — IRCON international, RITES, RVNL, IRFC and IRCTC. Out of these five, IRCON international and RITES were listed in 2018-19.

The government has budgeted to raise Rs 90,000 crore by way of CPSE disinvestment in the current financial year, up from Rs 85,000 crore raised last year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. IRCTC, IRFC IPOs by September; govt eyes Rs 1,500 crore fundraising
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition