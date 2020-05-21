Stocks in focus: IRCTC, Bajaj Finserv, InterGlobe Aviation, PSU Bank stocks to remain in news

FIIs sold shares worth Rs 1,466.52 crore, while DIIs bought shares worth Rs 2,373.19 crore on a net basis on Wednesday

The Nifty futures were trading at 9,016 on the Singaporean Exchange, indicating a gap-down start for the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Thursday. Union Cabinet approved additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore to MSMEs and interested MUDRA loan borrowers through the introduction of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS). Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,466.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,373.19 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to the provisional data available on the NSE. “We feel it’s a breather after the sharp fall and further rebound in the banking pack may extend this bounce ahead. However, sustainability would be difficult at a higher level so traders should not go overboard and continue with the stock-specific trading approach,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

The stocks to remain in news today:

Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Zinc: Bajaj Holdings, Birla Corporation, Colgate-Palmolive India, Hawkins, Hindustan Zinc, Bajaj Finserv, Jubilant Industries, Quick Heal Technologies, Tata Metaliks and VST Industries are among 13 companies scheduled to announce their March quarter results today.

SpiceJet, IndiGo: The Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri announced that domestic operations of airline services will resume in a calibrated manner from May 25, 2020. Aviation stocks such as InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet will remain in focus today

IRCTC: Indian Railways announced that 200 non-air-conditioned and time-tabled trains will resume services from June 1, 2020, for which bookings will begin from today. IRCTC also decided to double the number of Shramik special trains to 400 a day by this week.

PSU Banks: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with CEOs of public sector banks on Friday to discuss various issues, including credit offtake, as part of efforts to prop up the coronavirus-hit economy, PTI reported quoting sources.

UltraTech Cement: UltraTech Cement reported a 6 per cent on-year increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,131 crore for the quarter ended March 31. Consolidated sales volume declined 16 per cent to 21.44 million tonne in Q4FY20.