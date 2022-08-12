IRCTC, BPCL, ONGC among stocks to go ex-dividend next week; check full list here

S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 have soared more than 1% so far this week as bulls continued to dominate Dalal Street. Volatility has also slipped from its highs of close to 21 levels to not sit near 18 levels. Next week is once again a holiday-shortened one for Sensex and Nifty, however, there will be no dearth of opportunities for investors as a long list of marquee names go ex-dividend. These include IRCTC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, ICICI Securities, and even Apollo Hospitals stock among others. Here is the complete list.

Ex-dividend of August 17

At least 10 stocks will be going ex-dividend on August 17. These would include Relaxo Footwear whose investors will get Rs 2.5 per share. Container Corporation has announced a dividend of Rs 2 per share while Alembic Pharma has announced a dividend of Rs 10 per share. Investors of Yamuna Syndicate will get Rs 200 per share after these shares start trading ex-dividend. Other stocks include Bombay Burmah, Everest Industries, and Manappuram Finance.

Ex-dividend on August 18

Investors of Berger Paints will receive Rs 3.1 apiece in dividends while those of JKTyre & Industries will get Rs 1.5 per share. Pfizer has announced a dividend of Rs 35 per share. Healthcare chain Apollo Hospitals will give its investors Rs 11.8 per share. Further, on August 18, state-run ONGC will also start trading ex-dividend. The company has announced a dividend of Rs 3.3 per share. ICICI Securities will be giving its investors Rs 12.8 in dividends. InfoEdge, the parent company of Naukri.com has announced a dividend of Rs 5 per share and will trade ex-dividend on August 18.

IRCTC investors will also get a dividend of Rs 1.5 apiece after the stock trades ex-dividend on August 18. Other stocks that go ex-dividend on the day include Tanla Platforms, Quick Heal Technologies, Greenply Industries, V-Mart Retail, Can Fin Homes, Karnataka Bank, KSE, Sanghvi Movers, among others.

Ex-dividend on August 19

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation will trade ex-dividend on Friday next week. The company has announced a dividend of Rs 6 per share. Sun Pharma will also trade ex-dividend soon, giving investors Rs 3 per share in dividends. Other stocks include Gujarat Gas, Tips Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, and Marksans Pharma.

The ex-dividend date for dividends is usually a day or two before the record date. Investors who wish to get dividend of a stock have to buy the stock before the ex-dividend date of the share.