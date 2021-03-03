  • MORE MARKET STATS

IRCON OFS over-subscribed on day 1

By: |
March 3, 2021 8:15 PM

The base issue size of the OFS is 10 per cent or over 4.70 crore equity shares, with a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription of 6 per cent or over 2.82 crore shares.

The total issue size, including a greenshoe option, comes to 16 per cent or over 7.52 crore shares.

The Offer for sale (OFS) of IRCON was over-subscribed on the first day of issue by institutional investors.
The government is selling up to 16 per cent stake at a floor price of Rs 88 a share in railway PSU IRCON. The issue will open for retail investors on Thursday.

The base issue size of the OFS is 10 per cent or over 4.70 crore equity shares, with a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription of 6 per cent or over 2.82 crore shares.

Related News

The total issue size, including a greenshoe option, comes to 16 per cent or over 7.52 crore shares.

Offer for Sale of Govt shares in IRCON got a great response on day one. Issue subscribed 3.3 times of base size at a clearing price above the floor price by non-retail investors, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

He said the government has decided to exercise the greenshoe option. The government holds an 89.18 per cent stake in IRCON, which is under the Railways Ministry and into the construction of transportation infrastructure.

Shares of IRCON closed at Rs 91.10, down 6.90 per cent over the previous close. The government has set a disinvestment target of Rs 32,000 crore in the Revised Estimates for the current fiscal. So far, it has realised Rs 20,626 crore through minority stake sale in CPSEs and share buybacks.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. IRCON OFS over-subscribed on day 1
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Investor wealth jumps Rs 9.41 lakh cr in 3 days of market rally
2Govt can make petrol this much cheaper; analysts tell how much excise duty can be easily cut
3Gold prices fall Rs 208; silver up by Rs 602