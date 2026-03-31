The share price of IRB Infrastructure would come into high focus tomorrow as the company will ascertain shareholder eligibility for its bonus issue.

IRB Infrastructure: Bonus issue key details

In February, the infrastructure firm announced a 1:1 bonus issue, for which it fixed the record date as April 1. The company will issue one equity share of Re 1 each to its eligible shareholders for every one existing equity share of Re 1 held by them.

The deemed date of allotment for this issue is April 2, and the bonus equity shares will be made available for trading on the next working day.

“With reference to above and in furtherance to our disclosure dated February 13, 2026, we wish to inform that the shareholders of the Company have, through Postal Ballot on March 23, 2026, inter alia approved the issuance of Bonus Equity Shares in the proportion of 1 (one) new equity share of Re. 1/- each for every 1 (one) existing equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid up,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

IRB Infrastructure share performance

On its ex-bonus date (March 30), the stock rallied by more than 10% from its adjusted opening price of Rs 20.5. The company’s shares rose to an intra-day high of Rs 22.7 before closing at Rs 22.14, nearly unchanged from its high. Domestic equity markets are closed on March 31 on account of Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

Over the past one month, the company’s stock has climbed by nearly 9%, and looking at the bigger picture, over the past six months, the stock has delivered a return of more than 5%. However, over the past one year, the stock has declined by over 5%.

So far in 2026, the stock has delivered a return of over 3%.

IRB Infrastructure: Q3FY26 results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the infrastructure company’s net profit was posted at Rs 210 crore as it witnessed a whopping 95% YoY decline against Rs 6,026 crore reported for Q3FY25.

The company’s revenue from operations too fell 16% YoY, as it was pegged at Rs 1,489 crore for Q3FY26 in comparison to Rs 1,780 crore posted for the same quarter last year.

The construction engineering company paid out its third interim dividend of Rs 0.07 per equity share of face value Re 1 each in March.