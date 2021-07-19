Zomato IPO share allotment: Check status online; grey market premium surges 25%, listing on 27 July

Zomato IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. Image: Reuters

Zomato IPO share allotment is likely to be finalised on Thursday, 22 July 2021. The online restaurant discovery and food delivery platform IPO, which was launched last week, saw strong demand from investors, subscribing 38.25 times on the final day. In the grey market on Monday, Zomato shares were quoting at a premium of Rs 19 over the issue price of Rs 74-76 per share. The shares were trading at Rs 95 apiece, implying a premium of 25 per cent over the IPO price, according to the people who deal in shares of unlisted companies. Zomato will make its stock market debut next week on Tuesday, 27 July 2021. The initiation of refunds or unblocking of funds from ASBA accounts will take place on 23 July 2021. While the equity shares will be credited to depository accounts on 26 July 2021.

Last week, at the IPO opening, Zomato shares were commanding a premium of just Rs 8, which has surged to Rs 19 per share on Monday, following a bumper listing of GR Infraprojects and Clean Science and Technology shares, Abhay Doshi, Founder, UnlistedArena.com, dealing in Pre-IPO & Unlisted Shares, told Financial Express Online. The IPO investors can check the IPO allotment status via BSE and the registrar’s websites. The registrar of the issue is Link Intime India, a SEBI-registered entity that processes all applications electronically and takes care of the allotment and refund process.

Check Zomato share allotment status via registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Zomato – IPO’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website, when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check share allotment status in Zomato through BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Zomato is through the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Zomato Ltd’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.