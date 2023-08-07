Yatharth Hospital IPO: Yatharth Hospital shares listed at 1% premium over IPO price on the BSE amid a positive domestic market. The share debuted at Rs 304 on the BSE, as compared to the issue price of Rs 300. A positive listing was expected as ahead of the market debut, Yatharth Hospital shares were trading at a premium of Rs 75 in the grey market.

Yatharth Hospital IPO subscription data

Yatharth Hospital IPO opened for subscription on 26 July and the issue was fully subscribed 37.28 times on the last day of subscription, helped by overwhelming participation from institutional buyers. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 86.37 times, the portion for non-institutional investors received 38.62 times subscription and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) quota got oversubscribed by 8.66 times.

The price band for its public issue at Rs 285-300 per equity share. At the upper end of the price band, the company’s promoters and shareholders seek to raise Rs 686.55 crore from the IPO. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares up to Rs 490 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component with promoters and shareholders offloading 65.5 lakh equity shares. Following the listing, the promoter’s holding will be diluted to 66.32% from 91.34%.

“Around 80% of YHTC’s operating beds are present in highly competitive market of Delhi-NCR region. Ramraja Hospital is operating at lower bed occupancy levels and is currently loss making. Thus we are cautiously optimistic on the medium-term performance of the company. At the higher price band, YHTC is demanding a P/E multiple of 39.2x (to its FY23 earning), which seems to be in-line to the peer average. Considering the above observations, we assign a “Subscribe with Caution” rating for the issue,” said Choice Broking.

About Yatharth Hospital

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services is a private hospital which provides healthcare services and is based out of North India. Its first hospital was set up in Greater Noida in Nov ’10, it has continued to expand. It has four operational hospitals in the northern regions with 1405 beds and as of Mar ’23, it had 609 doctors engaged on panel.